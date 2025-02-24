Range of 15 real ales available at Crawley pub during 12-day beer festival

A range of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at a Crawley pub during its 12-day beer festival.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Jubilee Oak pub in High Street will host the festival from Wednesday, March 5 to Sunday, March 16 inclusive.

The overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beers on sale in the festival have not previously been available at the pub.

A range of 15 real ales, including five from international brewers, will be available at a Crawley pub during its 12-day beer festival. Picture contributed

A number of beers have been brewed for the first time, exclusively for the festival.

Among the festival collection are vegan, also suitable for vegetarians, beers.

As well as featuring a range of different malt and hop varieties from around the world, there are also beers that include cherries and cocoa beans in their ingredients.

The beers will cost £2.15 a pint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The overseas brewers, all female, are from Italy, Canada, New Zealand, Australia and USA. Picture by Gill Evans

The international beers are Hey Pal (Terrapin Brewery, USA), Estuary Session Ale (Land & Sea Brewery, Canada), Wallaby (Penny Red Brewery, Australia), Chocolate Porta (Birra Perugia Brewery, Italy) and Antipodean (Brew Moon Brewery, New Zealand).

The festival line-up also includes Alpha Female (Rooster’s), Loopy Loo (Batemans), Chase the Sun (Vale), Cherry Nice (Greene King), Queen of Hearts (St Austell), Mocha Porter (Elgood’s), Grand Union (Hook Norton), Blossom (Black Sheep).

Pub manager Phil King said: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb beers, featuring beers not previously available to our customers in the pub, including those from brewers as far afield as Australia and New Zealand, as well as those closer to home, over a 12-day period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the beers will be available at great value-for-money prices.”

Three third-of-a-pint tasters will also be available for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pub as part of the festival magazine (a digital version will also be available on the Wetherspoon app and website).

All ales will be available to order at the bar or via the Wetherspoon app.