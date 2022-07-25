At Burnt Orange wood-fired flavours is what we do and it’s finally our favourite season; where char-grilled flavours are king, and streams of mouth-watering BBQ scents have started to fill the summer’s air. This recipe is from our new menu, and hero’s the punchy flavours that cooking with fire brings about, alongside the contrasting plethora of fresh and seasonal ingredients that summer has to offer.
Ingredients
3 Boneless Skin-on Chicken Thighs
20ml Soy
2 Garlic Cloves
10g Honey
2 Bunches Basil
100g Basic Mayonnaise
30g Defrosted Peas
5g Mint
30g Watercress
15ml Olive Oil
20g Lemon Juice
Salt & Pepper
Method
1. Marinate your chicken thighs with soy, crushed garlic & honey and leave overnight in the fridge 2. Blend the basil, olive oil & lemon juice until it forms a smooth purée and then mix through your mayonnaise and season to taste with salt and pepper
3. For the salad. Mix watercress, peas & fresh mint and dress with lemon, olive oil salt & pepper.
4. Fry your chicken skin-side down in a medium high cast iron skillet for about 4 minutes until you achieve crispy skin, then flip and cook for a further 4 minutes until cooked all the way through.
5. To serve. carve your chicken into bite size pieces. Plate with your mayonnaise on the side and finish with your salad. Enjoy!