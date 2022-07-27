At Burnt Orange wood-fired flavours is what we do and it’s finally our favourite season; where char-grilled flavours are king, and streams of mouth-watering BBQ scents have started to fill the summer’s air. This recipe is from our new menu, and hero’s the punchy flavours that cooking with fire brings about, alongside the contrasting plethora of fresh and seasonal ingredients that summer has to offer.

Ingredients

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3 Boneless Skin-on Chicken Thighs

BBQ chicken thighs

20ml Soy

2 Garlic Cloves

10g Honey

2 Bunches Basil

100g Basic Mayonnaise

30g Defrosted Peas

5g Mint

30g Watercress

15ml Olive Oil

20g Lemon Juice

Salt & Pepper

Method

1. Marinate your chicken thighs with soy, crushed garlic & honey and leave overnight in the fridge 2. Blend the basil, olive oil & lemon juice until it forms a smooth purée and then mix through your mayonnaise and season to taste with salt and pepper

3. For the salad. Mix watercress, peas & fresh mint and dress with lemon, olive oil salt & pepper.

4. Fry your chicken skin-side down in a medium high cast iron skillet for about 4 minutes until you achieve crispy skin, then flip and cook for a further 4 minutes until cooked all the way through.