Red wines for a summer barbecue

With energy prices soaring, it looks like we may really need them this winter.

So lets make the most of the last few days of summer and fire up the barbecue for some late summer outdoor meals.

Here are three great value reds from around the globe, just perfect to match grilled flavours from the barbecue, be it sausages, fish or summer vegetables.

The first of my three choices is from South Africa and is ethically and sustainably produced.

Mount Rozier The Red Snapper Cinsault 2021 comes from the Stellenbosch, one of South Africa’s premium wine growing regions in the Western Cape.

The Cinsault grape variety produces a light, delicate and elegant red wine which, as with some Pinot Noir wines, can be lightly chilled.

Carefully made by the top-notch Journey’s End Winery, the wine is unoaked in order to preserve the freshness and elegance of the fruit, although matured for a period in old barrels to increase complexity.

Flavours of ripe red cherries with a touch of spice and pepper.

Great accompaniment to grilled garlic prawns, griddled courgettes and aubergines, sea bass or chicken. £7 from Sainsburys.

My second wine comes from near Lisbon in Portugal – Pinta Negra 2020 AdegaMãe.

Fabulous value red, with deep ruby colour and full, rich fruit on the palate.

Surprisingly floral on the nose, with dark plums and bramble jelly character on the palate, brimming with dark fruit, yet remaining medium bodied with supple tannins.

Juicy, mellow fruit finish with a touch of spice.

Exceptional value at £7.25 from The Wine Society which has a particularly good range of wines from Portugal.

Pair with grilled sausages or chorizo and spicy chicken wings.

Back to the Southern Hemisphere for my third wine choice.

Zuccardi Q Malbec 2020 is produced in one of the most prestigious regions of Argentina, the Uco Valley in Mendoza.

The Zuccardi family winery, now run by the third generation, continues to source grapes from high altitude vineyards in the Andes.

Paraje Altamira and Los Chacayes are both over 3,500 feet altitude, keeping the fruit fresh and elegant, yet with powerful underlying tannic structure.

Deep colour and flavours, with blackberry, blackcurrant and damsons, supple ripe tannins and a long finish.

No mean achievement, Zuccardi was awarded Best Vineyard in the World in 2020.

Majestic £13.99 mix six price. Pair with a succulent sirloin steak, cooked rare over hot charcoal.