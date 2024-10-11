Renowned chef joins award-winning waterside venue in Chichester
Rob brings over 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry and joined the award-winning venue after his successful tenure at The Modern Pantry in London.
His extensive expertise spans a diverse range of culinary styles, from contemporary fusion to refined British cuisine, making him a perfect fit for the restaurant’s vibrant, seasonal menus.
In his new role, Rob will be responsible for overseeing the kitchen operations, helping to create innovative dishes that celebrate local ingredients, and introducing fresh, creative ideas to elevate the dining experience.
He will also focus on leading and mentoring the kitchen team, ensuring consistency and excellence across all aspects of food preparation and service.
Matt Whitfield, Executive Chef of the Ideal Collection group, which Boat House Chichester is part of, said: "The team at Boat House Chichester have warmly welcomed Rob, and we couldn’t be happier to have him join us.
“With his expertise, we're confident he'll elevate our already fantastic menu while upholding the high standards of quality we’re proud to serve."
Rob said: "I'm delighted to join the talented team at Boat House Chichester. This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase my passion for fresh, locally sourced ingredients and to build on the restaurant’s outstanding reputation.
“I really look forward to working with the talented kitchen team and continuing the tradition of excellence that Boat House Chichester is known for."
