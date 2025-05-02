Restaurant chain with Sussex branches helps bring French hospitality into your home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve ever wanted to bring the timeless charm of French hospitality into your home then Côte Brasserie might have the answer.

The restaurant chain with branches in Chichester, Horsham, Lewes and Brighton has launched of its first-ever homewares collection, created in partnership with iconic French lifestyle brand La Redoute Interieurs.

The announcement comes as Côte also reveals its latest seasonally inspired Spring Specials, celebrating the very best of French market produce in restaurants and with Côte at Home.

This exciting collaboration brings together the shared values of both brands – a deep appreciation for craft, quality and everyday elegance - across 12 beautifully designed pieces, split into two unique ranges: The Breakfast Collection and Le Marché Collection.

The new homeware range

From croissant-print tote bags and charming breakfast candles to table linens inspired by the colours of seasonal produce, the Côte x La Redoute Interieurs collection captures the joy of French living - effortless, elegant and full of flavour.

Steve Allen, Côte’s Executive Chef – and former Executive Chef for Gordon Ramsay – has also crafted a brand-new Spring Specials menu to accompany the launch, with dishes inspired by the vibrancy and freshness of the French market.

Dishes include wild garlic French toast, beetroot-cured smoked salmon, and slow-roasted lamb shank Navarin, finished with a Gariguette strawberry trifle that captures the essence of spring in every bite.

This collaboration marks a new chapter for Côte. From beautifully cooked French classics in-restaurant to expertly prepared meals delivered to your door, and now, a curated homeware collection designed for the art of hosting – Côte is bringing the full experience of French dining to life.

Some of the dishes

Steve Allen, Executive Chef at Côte, said: “At Côte, we believe food should be shared and celebrated. This spring, we’ve taken that idea one step further, not only with our inspired new menus, but by creating beautiful products that let our guests recreate the Côte experience at home. From your morning croissant to your evening dinner party, these pieces bring a little French joy to every moment.”

Sarah Link, Marketing Director at La Redoute Interieurs, said: “The Côte x La Redoute Interieurs collection brings the essence of French dining and living directly to your home. For those who find inspiration in bustling markets and patisseries, these products allow you to bring that magic into everyday life.”

The collection is available from 1st May 2025, the Côte x La Redoute Interieurs collection starts from £4.95, available exclusively at La Redoute Interieurs.

The homeward collection includes:

Croissant Candles (£14.99) - a trio of unscented candles shaped like buttery pastries

Baguette Bag (£4.95) - carry your daily loaf the chic French way

Le Marché Tablecloth (£45.95 - £55.95) - a vibrant centrepiece for spring entertaining

Napkins & Placemats (£24.95 - £34.95) - adorned with croissants or seasonal vegetables

Launching alongside the homeware collection is Côte’s new Spring Specials menu is available in-restaurant from 1st May 2025 and celebrates the finest produce of the season from Wye Valley asparagus to sweet Gariguette strawberries. Enjoy three small plates for just £20.95 on the Market Menu.

If you prefer to host at home the hugely popular Côte at Home delivery spring menu offers a luxurious selection of dishes crafted by Steve Allen and his team. From seafood stews to truffled corn velouté, it’s all the joy of French cooking, made simple.