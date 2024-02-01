Restaurants in Crawley and East Grinstead shortlisted for top culinary awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The restaurants are among regional restaurants shortlisted in the 12th British Kebab Awards.

Dem Shish Restaurant, in Worth Road, Crawley, has been nominated in the Best Newcomer Restaurant in London/Outside London category, while E G Charcoal Grill, in Railway Approach, East Grinstead, and Istanbul Grill, in Gossops Parade, Crawley, are both up for the Best Takeaway Regional award.

An awards’ spokesperson said: “Following a meticulous selection process, the shortlist showcases the exceptional talent and dedication of establishments from across the nation.

Restaurants in Crawley and East Grinstead - including Istanbul Grill - have been shortlisted for a top culinary award. Picture courtesy of Google

“A panel of distinguished judges, experts in the culinary field, have painstakingly curated the shortlist, highlighting the outstanding contributions of establishments that have elevated the kebab experience to new heights.

“From time-honoured traditional recipes to cutting-edge innovative fusions, the shortlisted candidates epitomise the pinnacle of the kebab industry.”

British Kebab Awards founder and organiser Ibrahim Dogus said: “The 12th British Kebab Awards shortlist is a testament to the culinary excellence and innovation within the kebab industry.

“It's an honour to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of these establishments that have impressed our discerning panel of judges.”

The awards’ spokesperson added: “The awards highlight the industry's commitment to innovation, with establishments pushing boundaries and introducing new flavours and techniques to the world of kebabs.

“Many shortlisted establishments have played a vital role in their communities, contributing not only to the gastronomic landscape but also fostering a sense of belonging and community spirit.”

The final of the awards – sponsored by Just Eat – will take place at a glittering ceremony in London on February 27.

Renowned figures from the culinary world, influencers, and dignitaries will gather to celebrate the winners across various categories, including Best Kebab House, Best Newcomer, and Outstanding Contribution to the Kebab Industry.