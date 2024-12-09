Richard Esling. On the Grapevine: A white Christmas with a difference

Who knows what the weather will be like at Christmas this year, since recently we seem to have been getting all four seasons in the same week! In south-west France, I had 7 degrees C one day and 22 degrees the next – from winter woollies to shorts and t-shirt in two days. Forget the weather and open a bottle of interesting white wine instead.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who knows what the weather will be like at Christmas this year, since recently we seem to have been getting all four seasons in the same week!

In south-west France, I had 7 degrees C one day and 22 degrees the next – from winter woollies to shorts and t-shirt in two days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forget the weather and open a bottle of interesting white wine instead.

Unusual White Wines for Christmas 2024

Rather than going for the usual favourites of French classic regions such as Burgundy and Bordeaux, I have chosen six whites for the Festive Season which are a little different.

All should pair perfectly with your seasonal dishes and add a little extra interest to your get-togethers with family and friends.

Sauvignon Blanc is a great favourite at any time of year and is fabulous with fish, shellfish and lighter dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Journey’s End V6 Sauvignon Blanc is a fabulously aromatic wine from Stellenbosch in South Africa and V6 the top cuvée from this winery.

Top Quality Sauvignon Blanc from Old World and New.

The vineyards are at high altitude and also benefit from cooling ocean breezes, maintaining good acidity and aromatic complexity.

Carefully made with low temperature fermentation and extended ageing on the fine lees, the aromas show, grassy, gooseberry and lime character, with a touch of kiwi and green fig. Beautiful fruit palate with green apple and a tropical touch. £19 from Ocado.

Closer to home is a Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley, Joseph Mellot Touraine Chenonceaux 2023. Elegant and classy dry Sauvignon with great intensity and depth of flavour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fresh and aromatic with citrus notes and a complex, refined palate from this top producer of Loire wines.

Two Chardonnays to rival white burgundy

A smaller appellation, these 35-year-old vineyards are certified organic. £18-£19 from independent merchants. A very worthy alternative to Sancerre.

Turning to Chardonnay, here are two interesting alternatives to classic white Burgundy. Zuccardi Q Chardonnay 2023 comes from 4,000 ft high vineyards in the Argentinian Andes in the Valle de Uco.

Outstandingly fresh with vibrancy and vivacity, citrus, white stone fruit with an elegant, refined finish. £16 from Tesco (check out the 25% discount offer for 6 bottles mixed).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming back to France again, Domaine de la Metairie d’Alon Chardonnay Village 2023 comes from high altitude vineyards in the Languedoc region near Limoux.

Part of the Abbotts and Delaunay range of wines, this easily rivals many a top Burgundy, but with its own independent character.

Carefully made with Burgundian expertise, the wine shows balanced acidity and freshness with richness and a long, complex finish.

Creamy texture, with notes of white peach, fresh pastry and hazelnuts. Full, deep flavours could pair well with the Christmas main event beginning with ‘t’! Great value at £18.99 mix six from Majestic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For cold cuts or Asian style dishes with spices, rather than more traditional wines such as those from Alsace or the Rhone Valley, try a Viognier from southern France.

Abbotts and Delaunay produce a fabulous example, again from the Pays d’Oc.

Brimming with peachy fruit, the strident aromas are of ripe apricots and white peaches, with great fruit on the palate and gentle spices.

Wonderfully fragrant, the wine is barrel aged on the lees to give a creamy texture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ridiculously inexpensive for the quality at £8.99 mix six price from Majestic.

The last of my six Christmassy whites is, in fact, more traditional.

German Riesling from the Mosel region is fairly unbeatable and Weingut Dr Loosen Beerenauslese 2018 is top of the tree.

This is a sweet, luscious late harvest wine affected by noble rot which concentrates the flavours and the sweetness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rich and concentrated with flavours of apricot and honey with orange blossom aromas. A superb after dinner tipple or pair with creamy, fruit desserts, duck paté or even dolcelatte.

A very special wine. £29.99 per half bottle mix six from Majestic.