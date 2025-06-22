Richard Esling. On the Grapevine: Blandy’s New 10-Year-Old Madeira Range

In the ever-evolving world of fortified wines, few names resonate with the gravitas and heritage of Blandy’s. Now, with the unveiling of their new 10-year-old Madeira range, the venerable house invites us to explore a nuanced chapter in their storied legacy—one that harmoniously marries tradition with a refined modernity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blandy’s 10-year-old Madeira is not merely a wine; it is a narrative distilled into liquid form. Each bottle encapsulates a decade of patient maturation, where time and terroir engage in a delicate dance. The island’s unique volcanic soils, kissed by Atlantic breezes, impart a distinctive minerality that underpins the complex flavour profile.

On the nose, expect an intricate bouquet—notes of roasted almonds, dried figs, and a whisper of orange zest coalesce, evoking the warmth of Madeira’s sunlit vineyards. The palate is equally compelling: a balanced interplay of vibrant acidity and rich sweetness, underscored by subtle hints of caramel and spice. The finish lingers with a refined elegance, inviting contemplation and, perhaps, a second sip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What sets this range apart is Blandy’s commitment to showcasing the diverse expressions of Madeira’s classic grape varieties, each aged meticulously for ten years. Whether it’s the robust richness of Malmsey or the bright vivacity of Sercial, the collection offers a spectrum of experiences for both seasoned connoisseurs and curious newcomers.

The new 10 Year Old Madeira Range from Blandys

In a market often dominated by younger, more immediate expressions, Blandy’s 10-year-old Madeira stands as a testament to the virtues of patience and provenance. It is a reminder that true quality unfolds over time, revealing layers of complexity that reward the discerning palate.

For those seeking a fortified wine that bridges history and innovation, Blandy’s latest offering is a compelling invitation to rediscover Madeira’s timeless allure. The new range reflects a modern interpretation of Madeira, balancing traditional winemaking techniques with contemporary consumer preferences for refined and sophisticated fortified wines. Lighter in style than their predecessors, the wines maintain their intriguing flavour profile and satisfyingly long finish.

The new 10-year-old Madeira wines differentiate themselves through their age-driven complexity, focused expression of terroir and grape variety, and a polished, balanced style that elevates the classic Madeira experience, appealing to newer generations alongside seasoned afficionados.