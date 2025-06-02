Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Familia Zuccardi : a testament to terroir and sustainability in Mendoza

Familia Zuccardi is a renowned Argentine winery with a rich history rooted in family tradition and a passion for high-quality, innovative winemaking. The winery was founded in 1963 by Alberto Zuccardi in the Uco Valley, Mendoza. Over the decades, Zuccardi has grown from a small family operation into one of Argentina's most influential and acclaimed wine producers. The estate is known for pioneering sustainable practices, experimenting with various grape varieties, and expressing the unique character of Mendoza's diverse landscapes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Well-made wine is essentially a reflection of place. Understanding and preserving that place is both a responsibility and an art.

Zuccardi's unwavering commitment to sustainable viticulture embodies this ethos. Their vineyards, perched at elevations that kiss the Andean foothills, are managed with meticulous attention to ecological balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The estate’s adoption of organic farming practices, alongside integrated pest management, seeks to minimize chemical interventions, fostering healthier soils and vines that thrive naturally within their environment.

Zuccardi Wines from Argentina for Perfect Summer drinking

Water scarcity is a defining challenge in Mendoza. Zuccardi’s innovative use of drip irrigation, coupled with water recycling and monitoring systems, exemplifies their proactive stance on resource conservation.

These measures not only uphold the health of their vineyards but also exemplify a broader commitment to environmental stewardship—an essential consideration in a climate where every drop counts.

The winery itself, embracing renewable energy sources such as solar panels, signifies a tangible shift to lower their carbon footprint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their pursuit of ISO certifications and recognition in various sustainability benchmarks reflect a genuine, industry-leading effort to embed environmental responsibility into their operational methods.

Three Aromatic Argentinian Whites from Zuccardi

More than just environmental concerns, Zuccardi’s approach encompasses social responsibility—supporting local communities and fostering a culture of fair labour practices.

Their investment in education initiatives and sustainable community development underscores a recognition: wine thrives not only from the grapes but from the people and ecosystems that nurture it.

In the grand tapestry of Mendoza’s winemaking landscape, Zuccardi’s story is one of forward-thinking respect for nature’s delicate balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their innovative, sustainable practices do more than produce exceptional wines; they set a new standard for future generations.

In this quiet revolution rooted in the earth and committed to stewardship, Zuccardi embodies the very essence of producing wine with conscience and character.

Fabulous wines for Summer drinking, the following is my recommended selection to try. Zuccardi Chenin Blanc – Torrontes is a real summery white, packed with tropical fruit aromas and flavours.

Crisp and refreshing, with peach, pineapple and hints of lychees. £9 from Tesco.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zuccardi Torrontes 2021/2 is made purely from the indigenous grape variety. Intensely aromatic with delicacy and elegance, white peach, papaya and nectarine with a citrus hint.

Deliciously refreshing. Around £14 per bottle from independent merchants.

Zuccardi Q Chardonnay 2023 is also available from Tesco’s.

Fresh and elegant with good depth and body, from high altitude vineyards to preserve vibrant freshness and balancing acidity. First class unoaked chardonnay. £16.50.

Definition Malbec by Majestic is a shining example of Argentinian Malbec born from an association between the wine merchant and Zuccardi.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blueberry, blackcurrant and dark plums with a touch of spice. Carefully selected high altitude vineyards and gentle use of French oak. £10 mix six price.

Zuccardi Apelación Paraje Altamira Cabernet Franc 2020 is made from a more unusual variety from this region.

Juicy, chewy fruit with firm ripe tannins and underlying structure. Long, satisfying finish. Around £18 from independent merchants.