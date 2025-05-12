Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Gonzalez Byass UK comes of age!

One of Spain’s most well-known sherry bodegas, Gonzalez Byass was founded in 1835 by Manuel Maria Gonzalez Angel, joined shortly after by his English agent Robert Blake Byass. The UK subsidiary began 21 years ago as a dedicated office focused on representing their exceptional sherry portfolio, brandies, and growing wine estates, and this has since evolved into a dynamic, diverse business, proudly rooted in their Spanish heritage.

Gonzalez Byass continues to champion world renowned brands such as Tio Pepe and premium sherries like Leonor Palo Cortado.

The portfolio also includes other Spanish wineries such as the fabulous Cava Vilarnauin Penedès and Beronia in Rioja and Rueda, which have gone from strength to strength, consistently raising the bar in both sustainability and winemaking excellence over the past two decades.

At the same time, they’ve embraced a carefully selected group of agency partners beyond Spain, including Neil Ellis from South Africa and, most recently, the celebrated Famiglia Castellani estate in Tuscany.

Gonzalez Byass UK office celebrates its 21st Birthday!

These additions bring new styles, regions, and perspectives to their collection.

One of the top producers of sherry, Bodegas Gonzalez Byass, has a wide range of first-class wines, including the Fino market leader – Tio Pepe.

Pale, bone dry with unmistakeable ‘Flor’ yeast aromas, it is the perfect aperitif and excellent with seafood and smoked salmon. Widely available at around £14.50 per bottle.

The Limited edition unfiltered ‘En Rama’ style is superbly fresh, delicate and aromatic, as if drinking straight from the cask – perhaps the ultimate in fresh Fino sherry.

The latest addition to the Gonzalez Byass agency portfolio.

Intense flavours with savoury, herby, grilled pecan notes. Around £19.95 from independent merchants.

One of my all-time favourite styles of sherry is the rarer Palo Cortado and Gonzalex Byass Leonor Palo Cortado Seco hits the spot every time.

Aged for 12 years in the solera system, the style sits somewhere between an amontillado and an oloroso.

Rich and toasty, with notes of dried fruit, candied orange peel and hazelnuts, with a long, dry finish and deep amber colour. Deep and complex, £20 from Majestic at mix 6 price. Savour it on its own or pair with Iberico ham.

One of the Gonzalez Byass group wineries is the Cava producer Vilarnau, one of the first wineries to be awarded the Wineries for Climate Protection certification.

Vilarnau Cava Brut Reserva, presented in a fabulously eye-catching bottle, is an organic wine, made in a state-of-the-art winery, with sleek minimalist design, from vines which grow at 250 metres above sea level, enjoying a Mediterranean climate.

Green apple, William’s pear and brioche notes, with a fine mousse and complexity from 18 months maturation on the lees. Great value at £12.50 from Majestic mix six price.

Another producer in the Gonzalez portfolio, Bodegas Beronia recently completed a new winery in Rioja, which is 100% sustainable.

With a further winery in the Rueda region, the Flagship winery is located in the heart of the well-known region of Rioja Alta and is one of the most sustainable in Europe.

The wineries have been holistically designed to every last detail, ensuring that they leave the lightest possible footprints on their environments.

Considered a benchmark in winery design, Beronia is the first winery in Europe to have been certified by LEED (Leader in Energy Efficiency and Sustainable Design) as well as the Wineries for Climate Protection.

Beronia Rioja Reserva 2020 is aged in oak for up to 3 years and is full of succulent black cherry flavours, with mellow, ripe tannins and smooth finish. £17 from Waitrose or Majestic.

One of the latest additions to the group is Famiglia Castellani estate in Tuscany.

Their Chianti Riserva 2021 is full-bodied and intense with deep garnet colour and aromas and flavours of morello cherries. £17.95 on offer from Cheers wine merchants. A perfect fit in the expanding Gonzalez portfolio.