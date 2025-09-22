Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Stock the cellar for autumnal dishes
A perfect complement to fish and seafood dishes is a zippy, fresh Picpoul de Pinet.
An ancient grape variety of the Languedoc region of Southern France, Piquepoul Blanc is made as a varietal wine in the region between Pézenas and Sète on the Mediterranean coast, the appellation controlée area of Picpoul de Pinet.
Bordering the Thau lagoon, it is the largest white wine producing region in the Languedoc, sloping down towards the coastal lagoon at an average altitude of 130 ft.
The terroir is largely made up of clay and limestone, with quartz pebbles liberally strewn across the surface of the vineyards.
Picpoul de Pinet has seen a remarkable change in its fortunes in the last ten to fifteen years, with hardly a restaurant wine list to be seen without this wine on its list.
Twenty years ago, much of this wine was very high in acidity, overpowering the other components.
As wine-making techniques have improved, together with different vineyard management protocols, riper, less acidic wines have been produced, with greater depth of flavour and aromatics.
Production is dominated by the Co-operative Cave de l’Ormarine in Pinet and their Villemarin Picpoul de Pinet 2024 is available from Majestic at £11.00 a bottle or a bargain £9.00 mix six price.
Ormarine Cuvée Estela 2024 is matured on the fine lees and gives greater depth and complexity and aromas of nectarines. £12.50 mix six price.
The Piquepoul Blanc grape is a late ripening variety, benefitting from the end-of-season humidity to finish maturing.
The colour of the wine is a very clear, pale lemon and it has marked floral aromas on the nose with hints of citrus.
Lively, mouth-wateringly crisp acidity on the palate, with persistent citrus flavours, makes it an ideal companion to seafood, perfect for the start of oyster season.
Also perfect with Autumn seafood is La Belle Angèle Sauvignon Blanc, which is elegant, refreshing and aromatic, from Majestic at £9 (£8 mix six).
Designated simply as ‘Vin de France’ with no geographical origin, it is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc from different regions of France, designed to demonstrate the greatness of French Sauvignon.
Bursting with flavours of apple, citrus and gooseberry, crisp, dry and great value.
Three fabulous Autumn reds from sunny Spain follow. Bela Ribera del Duero 2022 is produced from hand-picked grapes, carefully selected from 25-year-old vineyards situated more than 800 metres above sea level in the Villalba de Duero region.
Aged for 9 months in French oak and made from Tempranillo, it is deep, dark, smooth and silky with notes of tobacco on the nose and delicious ripe, dark fruit on the palate. £17.90 from The Noble Grape online.
La Bien Planta Garnacha Tinta is a biodynamic red from the Juan Gil portfolio, grown in the Almansa region. Exceptional complexity, aromatics and elegance from a wine at this price. £14.95 from Aitkens Wines.
Velvety tannins and medium body with a very long finish. Cracking red for a steak and ale pie.
The third of my Autumn Spanish reds is Ramon Bilbao Rioja Edición Limitada 2020, made from Garnacha grown in high altitude vineyards.
A lighter style Rioja, but with tremendous depth and elegance. Lightly oaked, structured and balanced.
Beautifully made by a company with a 100-year pedigree. £14.95 (on offer from £17.95) from Slurp.