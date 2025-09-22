Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Stock the cellar for autumnal dishes

With the nights drawing in and temperatures cooling down, its time to cosy up to some great Autumn dishes. A greater variety of fish and seafood is becoming available to pair with some crisp whites. Dust off the recipe book and rustle up a beef and ale pie, or perhaps slow cooked beef cheek casserole, matched naturally with a full flavoured and deep coloured red wine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A perfect complement to fish and seafood dishes is a zippy, fresh Picpoul de Pinet.

An ancient grape variety of the Languedoc region of Southern France, Piquepoul Blanc is made as a varietal wine in the region between Pézenas and Sète on the Mediterranean coast, the appellation controlée area of Picpoul de Pinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bordering the Thau lagoon, it is the largest white wine producing region in the Languedoc, sloping down towards the coastal lagoon at an average altitude of 130 ft.

Crisp Dry Whites and Full flavoured Reds for Autumn dishes

The terroir is largely made up of clay and limestone, with quartz pebbles liberally strewn across the surface of the vineyards.

Picpoul de Pinet has seen a remarkable change in its fortunes in the last ten to fifteen years, with hardly a restaurant wine list to be seen without this wine on its list.

Twenty years ago, much of this wine was very high in acidity, overpowering the other components.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As wine-making techniques have improved, together with different vineyard management protocols, riper, less acidic wines have been produced, with greater depth of flavour and aromatics.

Crisp Dry Whites for Seafood Season

Production is dominated by the Co-operative Cave de l’Ormarine in Pinet and their Villemarin Picpoul de Pinet 2024 is available from Majestic at £11.00 a bottle or a bargain £9.00 mix six price.

Ormarine Cuvée Estela 2024 is matured on the fine lees and gives greater depth and complexity and aromas of nectarines. £12.50 mix six price.

The Piquepoul Blanc grape is a late ripening variety, benefitting from the end-of-season humidity to finish maturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colour of the wine is a very clear, pale lemon and it has marked floral aromas on the nose with hints of citrus.

Juicy Autumn Spanish Red Wines

Lively, mouth-wateringly crisp acidity on the palate, with persistent citrus flavours, makes it an ideal companion to seafood, perfect for the start of oyster season.

Also perfect with Autumn seafood is La Belle Angèle Sauvignon Blanc, which is elegant, refreshing and aromatic, from Majestic at £9 (£8 mix six).

Designated simply as ‘Vin de France’ with no geographical origin, it is a blend of Sauvignon Blanc from different regions of France, designed to demonstrate the greatness of French Sauvignon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bursting with flavours of apple, citrus and gooseberry, crisp, dry and great value.

Three fabulous Autumn reds from sunny Spain follow. Bela Ribera del Duero 2022 is produced from hand-picked grapes, carefully selected from 25-year-old vineyards situated more than 800 metres above sea level in the Villalba de Duero region.

Aged for 9 months in French oak and made from Tempranillo, it is deep, dark, smooth and silky with notes of tobacco on the nose and delicious ripe, dark fruit on the palate. £17.90 from The Noble Grape online.

La Bien Planta Garnacha Tinta is a biodynamic red from the Juan Gil portfolio, grown in the Almansa region. Exceptional complexity, aromatics and elegance from a wine at this price. £14.95 from Aitkens Wines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Velvety tannins and medium body with a very long finish. Cracking red for a steak and ale pie.

The third of my Autumn Spanish reds is Ramon Bilbao Rioja Edición Limitada 2020, made from Garnacha grown in high altitude vineyards.

A lighter style Rioja, but with tremendous depth and elegance. Lightly oaked, structured and balanced.

Beautifully made by a company with a 100-year pedigree. £14.95 (on offer from £17.95) from Slurp.