Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Tenuta Luce Supertuscan: Illuminating the origins of a modern icon

In the rolling hills of southwestern Montalcino, where sunlight ripples across cypress-lined ridges and vines cling to stony soils, lies one of Tuscany’s most captivating wine estates - Tenuta Luce.

A beacon of modern winemaking with deep roots in tradition, Luce stands as a prime example of the so-called “Supertuscan” revolution — and perhaps its most poetic expression.

The story begins in the early 1990s, when two visionaries — Marchese Vittorio Frescobaldi, of the venerable Tuscan winemaking dynasty, and Robert Mondavi, the pioneering Californian vintner — joined forces with a singular goal - to craft a wine that would marry the elegance of Tuscany with the bold innovation of the New World.

Thus was born Luce della Vite, or simply Luce — meaning “light” in Italian, a name both symbolic and evocative.

Tenuta Luce

What sets Luce apart in the pantheon of Supertuscans is its unique blend.

Sangiovese, Tuscany’s noble grape, known for its structure and acidity, is partnered not with the more expected Cabernet Sauvignon, but with Merlot.

This union yields a wine of remarkable balance, the Sangiovese bringing bright cherry and herbal lift, the Merlot contributing plush texture and dark fruit richness.

The vineyards, nestled between 350 and 420 metres above sea level, benefit from the confluence of Mediterranean sunshine and cooling breezes from Monte Amiata.

Luce

The soils, a mix of clay, sand, and volcanic rock, stress the vines just enough to encourage complexity and concentration.

In the glass, Luce reveals its pedigree with a regal garnet hue, aromas of ripe blackcurrants, wild herbs, and polished cedar.

On the palate, it is opulent yet restrained, a fine tapestry of fruit, spice, and minerality, held in tension by firm tannins and a persistent finish.

Though its inception is relatively recent, Luce has already earned its place among Tuscany’s elite — not by mimicking the past, but by casting a new light on what the region’s wines can show.

Lucente

Tenuta Luce is a true Supertuscan, but more than that, it is a wine born of vision, partnership, and place.

And in every glass, a little bit of that Tuscan sunlight endures.

Tenuta Luce has recently announced the release of Lucente 2023, the newest vintage of its signature blend of Sangiovese and Merlot and the second wine of the estate.

Intense, modern, and harmonious, Lucente captures the estate’s distinctive style, balancing immediate appeal with the elegance and personality of the Montalcino terroir.

Approachable now with soft but firm tannins, it can be cellared for ten years and can be enjoyed whilst awaiting development of Luce itself.

Alessandro Marini, winemaker at Tenuta Luce commentedL “Lucente 2023 stands out for its aromatic freshness, with mineral notes and hints of graphite.

"Its freshness gives it longevity and aging potential, yet it’s already expressive and enjoyable in its youth, showing character and structure.”

As a great admirer of this estate’s wines, I can echo his sentiments exactly.

Luce itself celebrates its 30th vintage with the recently released 2022 vintage.

Stunning wine in every sense, shedding light on top quality, modern wine making.

Track it down in Fine Wine Merchants such as Mumbles in Swansea (£149 for the 2016 vintage) or Hedonism in Mayfair.

Lucente is available from specialist merchants around £35 - £60 depending on vintage.