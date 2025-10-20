Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Vignobles Des Verdots – an unexpected wine tourism destination

In the heart of the Périgord Pourpre, perched above the gentle slopes of the Dordogne, lies the Vignoble des Verdots: an estate that is quietly rewriting the narrative of wine in Bergerac.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Verdots name appeared in the renowned Édouard Féret vineyard directory in 1903 (then “Verdeau”), an early marker of quality continuity on this clay limestone terrain.

Through the decades it remained in the hands of a traditional family (the Fourtout family, originally from Saint Émilion) until its acquisition in 2021 by Maison Wessman, helmed by Icelandic investor Róbert Wessman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wine‑tourism here is not an after‑thought. It is built into the estate’s everyday life. You can stroll the vineyard, pause for a picnic among the rows, taste fine wines, linger until twilight.

Vignobles Des Verdots boutique and tasting room

A gîte is offered too, located in an old 16th‑century relay station turned into a seven‑room house perched on a hilltop.

Les Verdots is an unexpected destination in the Dordogne. Many tourists come for Sarlat, the pre-historic sites of Les Eyzies or Lascaux, or indeed the château of Monbazillac, but here they discover a place where wine and hospitality merge in elegant understatement.

The location at just 20 minutes from the town of Bergerac itself, means it is accessible yet off the well‑trodden tracks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terroir is not just about soil and topography—it also concerns ethos and place. Les Verdots stands at the intersection of rediscovery, waving the flag for the often‑under‑celebrated Bergerac region.

Thierry Marx Restaurant at Les Verdots

In a wine world increasingly distracted by hype, this estate’s quiet confidence is refreshing. It aims to revive one of the lesser-known corners of the wine map with sincerity.

In a region where historic terroir meets modern challenge, sustainability is paramount and the estate aims for carbon-neutral status by 2030.

As for the wines themselves, there has been nothing less than a transformation in terms of style and quality over the past 5 years, due principally to the expertise of winemaker and vineyard Director Lise Sadirac.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many years’ experience crafting wines in the Languedoc region, she has brought a fresh approach to Les Verdots and now produces exceptional wines for the region.

Wine maturing in the Underground Barrel Cellar at Les Verdots

The Grand Vins both white and red have great depth, complexity and intensity, yet remain elegant and refined, in perfect accord with the expectations of the modern fine wine consumer.

With 22 vintages across various appellations, Lise together with her team, work in the pursuit of excellence to craft high quality wines which truly express the terroir and sense of place.

With the world-famous oenologist Michel Rolland on the advisory team, the future looks promising, placing wines from Bergerac far higher in terms of world reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Put all this together with the recently opened gastronomic bistro style restaurant on site, and the attractions for wine tourism are irresistible.

The young Chef Antoine Beyris serves a tasty and inventive cuisine from local products, under the guidance and umbrella of celebrated chef Thierry Marx. A reason for a visit in its own right.

With Bordeaux inspired rigour in the winemaking, transferred and translated into regional wines from the Dordogne Valley, a refined cuisine served in a charming and cosy restaurant with vines knocking at the door and an events and tour programme run by the knowledgeable and efficient Grace Gregory of English decent, Vignobles Les Verdots is a place to mark with a large cross and a caption ‘Not to be Missed’ next time you visit the Dordogne region.