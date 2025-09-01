Richard Esling, On the Grapevine: Why wine competitions matter

In a world awash with bottles and labels, wine competitions have quietly become the compass by which both consumers and producers navigate the modern wine landscape. While some may see medals as mere marketing tools, their significance runs much deeper—offering clarity, credibility, and an unspoken promise of quality.

For the consumer, the modern wine shelf can resemble a labyrinth. From obscure Italian or Greek varietals to bold New World blends, the sheer choice is bewildering. Awards, particularly from established competitions such as the IWSC (International Wine and Spirit Competition), IWC (International Wine Competition) Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) or Concours Mondial de Bruxelles, act as guiding lights. They indicate not just that a wine is palatable, but that it has undergone rigorous, blind tasting evaluation by a panel of experts who know the difference between balance and bravado and can judge the wines on their merits, unencumbered by brand or price.

For producers, especially those outside the mainstream, competitions offer the opportunity to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the giants of Bordeaux, Barossa, and beyond. A gold or silver medal for a Portuguese Baga or a South African Chenin Blanc can open international doors, possibly command better pricing, and build long-term brand prestige. Awards validate craftsmanship—and in many cases, generations of effort.

But perhaps most crucially, competitions serve the industry as a whole. They push quality standards higher, encourage innovation, and give voice to regions and styles that may otherwise go unnoticed. Even within the known realms of wine regions and wine styles, peer pressure to excel and be recognised can only be good for overall standards of quality and consistency. In a globalised market, where trends shift and attention spans wane, medals remain one of the few steady indicators of consistent quality. So here are three brilliant examples of Award-Winning Wines to track down.

Three Outstanding Award Winning Wines

Quinta do Ameal Bico Amarelo Vinho Verde 2024 is a serious but affordable Vinho Verde from Portugal, without the sweetness or spritz of poorer examples. Fresh, crisp, pure and refreshing. £8.75 from The Wine Society, it is a gold medal winner from IWC and winner of IWC Portuguese White Wine Trophy.

M.Chapoutier Les Moniers Crozes Hermitage 2022 is also a Gold medal and Trophy winner from IWC. At £15 per bottle Mix Six price from Majestic, it is absolutely fabulous value for money. Made from Syrah grapes in the Northern Rhone wine region of France, it stands out deservedly amongst wine peers that are often far more expensive. Recompense for sure for excellent expert winemaking and vineyard management. Packed full of ripe, juicy red and black fruit flavours, with a touch of peppery spice and great length on the finish.

From one of the last bastions of family-owned Great Champagne Houses, Taittinger Brut Vintage 2016 gained a well-deserved gold medal from both IWC and DWWA. A blend of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir in equal proportions, it is intense and powerful, yet fine, elegant and crisp. A top champagne full of elegance and finesse, characteristics which define the house style of Champagne Taittinger. £65 from John Lewis with free delivery.

As a judge in past years for IWSC, I have direct experience of just how much effort goes into getting the awards right and the enormous expertise which is harnessed in so doing. So next time you pick up a bottle bearing a gleaming sticker or embossed badge, remember that it’s not just decoration, but the result of passion, precision, and expert reviewed excellence.