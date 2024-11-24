Richard Esling: Shining a Light on Tuscan Wine Treasures

There is a magical place in the midst of the rolling Tuscan hills called the Val d’Orcia, where some of the best red wines of Italy are born.

Tenuta Luce (Light in Italian) is one such wine estate, where the indigenous Sangiovese grapes sit alongside emblematic Bordeaux grape varieties of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon. Dubbed ‘Supertuscan’ these red wines are of outstanding quality, holding their heads high on the world wine stage.

The Tenuta Luce winery and wine estate is located close to the famed medieval Italian wine town of Montalcino with its narrow streets, wide squares and pastel coloured stone buildings. The estate is owned and run by Frescobaldi, one of the most renowned family-owned wine companies of Tuscany, with nine major Tuscan wine estates in its portfolio.

The estate is a patchwork of vineyards, olive groves and woodlands, with much of the vineyard area planted at around 1,000 feet altitude, benefitting from a unique microclimate with fabulous sunlight yet cooler night temperatures.

Barrel Cellar At Tenuta Luce, Montalcino

Four different wines are produced, the flagship wine being Luce which was the first blend of Sangiovese and Merlot ever produced in the Montalcino region, creating a harmony between the elegance and structure of Sangiovese with the fullness and softness of Merlot.

This remarkable and almost exotic wine was born of a project in the 1990s from the meeting of two legendary figures of the wine world – Vittorio Frescobaldi and Robert Mondavi of Californian fame. Combining their knowledge and expertise, the resultant wine is the ultimate expression of the estate’s terroir, with great distinction, elegance and restrained power, amongst the very finest estates of Tuscany.

The Frescobaldi wine dynasty dates from the 14th century, producing highly prized wines from their estates in Tuscany which are sought out the world over. The company has the good fortune to have Alessandro Marini as the head winemaker at Tenuta Luce, combining his Italian wine training and qualifications with a Masters degree from Bordeaux University and seven years’ experience working in some of the top estates of Bordeaux such as Figeac, Trotanoy and Domaine de l’Eglise in St. Emilion and Pomerol, all wine estates where Merlot is king.

Talking to the young and dynamic Alessandro in October, his passion and expertise are self-evident, with an unerring determination to produce wines which are the ultimate expression of the place they are from, whilst doggedly caring for the environment, nature and biodiversity. He is a great advocate of combining tradition and modern technology, with a state-of-the-art winery and barrel cellar which ages wines in both Bordeaux style barriques and very large wooden ‘foudres’.

In the Vineyards of Tenuta Luce, Val d'Orcia, Tuscany

Tenuta Luce also produces a very fine Brunello di Montalcino from 100% Sangiovese grapes grown at high altitude and traditionally aged in a variety of different sized wooden casks.

Fabulous wine which exudes class, with soft, firm tannic structure, intense berry fruit, spice and pepper. At around £90 to £120 per bottle it is not a wine for everyone’s budget but will certainly thrill the aficionados of Tuscan reds.

The Supertuscan Luce sells at around £150 per bottle, although Lucente which is made in the same meticulous manner but from younger vines and less oak ageing, is a great introduction to these fantastic wines at a more affordable price tag around £50 per bottle. An online search is well worth the time.