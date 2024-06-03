Roebuck to sparkle at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First Time for English Sparkling Wine to Take the Lead Role, as Sussex-based Roebuck Estates is Unveiled as Official Sparkling Wine of the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2024.

Premium vintage sparkling wine brand Roebuck Estates can today be unveiled as the official sparkling wine of the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival 2024 – the first time that the globally renowned Festival, which attracts 135,000 visitors each year, has chosen an English sparkling wine producer as its exclusive sparkling wine, signifying the excitement around the category, and the heightened consumer demand.

Established in 2013 with its first sparkling wine launched to huge acclaim in 2019, Roebuck perfectly marries together its vision to create premium sparkling wines from the finest English vineyard sites, leaving only the lightest footprint on the environment. Whilst its renowned range of sparkling wines have won multiple awards and are served within some of the world’s most prestigious settings, Roebuck has sought to minimise its environmental impact every step of the way, with conservation and biodiversity at the heart of all that they do.

Rooted in the beautiful English countryside, Roebuck Estates has a natural affinity with the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, which is a celebration of the wonderful world of horticulture, bringing together keen gardeners who share Roebuck’s passion for growing. Michael Kennedy, CEO at Roebuck, says: “We’ve always been of the belief that our sparkling wines can only taste as good as they do if our vineyards are thriving. That means caring for our vines and everything else that lives alongside them.”

Roebuck's home vineyard, close to the picturesque market town of Petworth in West Sussex

A founding member of the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain (SWGB) certification, Roebuck’s dedication to the health of their soil is evident in all that they do, from employing a resident ecologist and introducing sustainable practises that reduce fuel consumption, encourage beneficial insects and return essential nutrients to the earth; to establishing wildflower gardens, beehives, bug hotels, bird boxes and reptile habitats across their six parcels of land, which span the beautiful counties of Kent and Sussex.

At the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, which takes place from 2 – 7 July 2024, these stories will be evidenced within the Roebuck Estates Sparkling Wine Tipi Bar, where visitors will be able to purchase Roebuck Estates wines by the glass and bottle, choosing between the three brand new wines that comprise the “outstanding” 2018 vintage, which will also be available at bars and cafes throughout the Palace’s magical grounds. Roebuck’s Head of Viticulture, Jake Wicks will take to the ‘Get Growing Stage’ on Sunday 7 July, historically the busiest day of the Festival; while CEO Michael Kennedy will also lead a talk on ‘A Golden Era of English Wine & Viticulture’ both of which will offer visitors an unrivalled insight into the link between wine and landscape.

Roebuck has seen much success since the launch of its first vintage sparkling wine in 2019, growing at approximately 50% year-on-year. “The English Sparkling Wine category is thriving,” continues Kennedy, “and there is remarkable headroom for further growth at Roebuck, as we continue to reach and engage with new audiences who are becoming increasingly aware as to the quality of our homegrown offering. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to introduce our newest Roebuck Vintage Wines to the Festival’s visitors, and to share with them our own experience of growing and nurturing our vineyards.”

8.3 million bottles of English Sparkling Wine were produced in 2022, up from 3.6 million in 2017, with quality wine producers such as Roebuck driving successful trial and engagement with their premium – and locally produced – wines.

Natalie Gearing, Show Manager of RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, comments: “It’s wonderful to partner with Roebuck Estates, an organisation that champions English horticulture and viticulture. Many of our visitors love to enjoy a sparkling wine during their visit to the Festival and to be able to offer a quality English sparkling wine, really supports the RHS’s wider sustainability goals.”