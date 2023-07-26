This weekend, Sarson’s will be sloshing onto the shores of Brighton giving away free chips in a bid to protect the city's much-loved dish, fish and chips.

Dating back to the mid-19th century, fish and chip shops have been an integral part of Brighton’s shoreline. Each summer, hundreds of thousands of visitors head down to explore chippie hotspots including The Lanes, North Laine, and Brighton Pier - with each establishment offering a unique twist on the classic dish.

Today, chip shops along the Brighton coast are struggling to keep up with rising operational costs, with many being forced to shut their doors after being passed down from generation to generation.

Sarson’s together with the National Federation of Fish Friers has identified that by visiting your local chippy just twice more per year, the nation could help stem the tide of chippie closures in just 12 months - and they’ve created an extra saucy incentive to get Brighton backing their local.

This weekend, Sarson’s will be sloshing onto the shores of Brighton giving away free chips in a bid to protect the city's much-loved dish, fish and chips. Picture by Richard Dawson/PA Media.

On Friday, July 28, Sarson’s will be popping up at Brighton’s famous chippie, Little Jack Fullers, handing out free chips between 12pm and 2pm. To help save your chippie, all you need to do is turn up, support your local and claim your fresh chips.

There’ll be more chances to get your Friday night chippy tea for free throughout the year as Sarson’s have pledged to give away one tonne of free fish and chips across the country. That’s 50 meals to be claimed every week, all year long. So far this year, Sarson’s have given away over 500 portions of fish and chips to fish and chip fans nationwide.

To get involved all you need to do is slosh some Sarson’s generously on your favourite chippy dish, snap a picture of your meal with a Sarson’s bottle and upload it alongside your receipt to www.sarsonsfryday.co.uk.

David Roberts, owner of Little Jack Fullers, said: “The fish and chip industry has survived countless challenges since its inception in the 1860’s - including two World Wars, recessions, and the pandemic, but these last few years have been extremely hard from an operational perspective.

“It’s alarming to see the industry in such decline and initiatives like Sarson’s Fryday really shine a light on the challenges myself and other operators across the city, and across the country are facing.

“We are delighted to be taking part in the Sarson’s Fryday campaign and look forward to welcoming customers old and new to join Sarson’s Fryday at Little Jack Fullers”.

Katy Holder, brand manager, Mizkan Euro added: “Now in its second year, Sarson’s Fryday has one aim; to support the Fish & Chip shop industry during unequivocally challenging operational conditions - a result of which has seen many operators having to shut their doors and switch off their fryers in droves.

“So far, we’ve reimbursed hundreds of free meals to households who are feeling the pinch themselves, whilst putting money directly into the tills of the hard-working Chippy operators who keep this iconic British culinary institution alive.