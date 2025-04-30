Seafood soft serve in a cone? Head to Brighton to find out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Move over Mr. Whippy and make way for Mr. Fishy: a first of its kind van serving up scoops of gelato-style SEAFOOD in wafer cones. There is no 99 with a Flake on this menu, but there are scoops of spicy tuna and creamy taramasalata topped with King Prawns and caviar. Bizarre? Perhaps. Delicious? Absolutely.

Launched by Kraken Rum the Sea Scoops menu has been developed by food professionals. Every flavour is a popular seafood recipe but presented in a format never seen before: as an ice cream-style scoop, in a black wafer cone and served out of the hatch of an actual ice cream van.

An ocean away from boring vanilla and raspberry ripple, Kraken’s salty scoops are savoury and umami sensations that will defy tradition, delight seafood lovers and surprise those with an adventurous palate. They are:

Kraken Rum’s seafood ice cream van will be in Brighton this weekend

- Smoked mackerel pate scoop, topped with Monster Munch, caviar and a Buffalo hot sauce drizzle

- Spicy sesame tuna scoop, topped with octopus and a Kraken teriyaki glaze drizzle

- Taramasalata scoop, topped with a King Prawn and a wild garlic oil drizzle

The van will be mooring in Manchester, Birmingham, London and Brighton, serving FREE cones of seafood scoops to the public. Over-18s can also snag a sample of chilled Kraken Black Spiced Rum cocktails that have been perfectly paired with the seafood scoops.

Smoked mackerel and spicy tuna headline Kraken Rum’s seafood ice cream menu

The Kraken is known for upending tradition to delicious and head-turning effect, first by creating the world’s first black spiced rum and now it’s transforming ice cream experiences into seafood sensations.

The Sea Scoops van will be serving seafood delights at the following locations:

· Manchester’s Exchange Square M3 1BD on Tuesday 29th April

· Birmingham’s Rotunda Square B5 4BU on Thursday 1st May

Kraken Rum’s Sea Scoops van serves up fishy treats in black wafer cones

· London’s Battersea Power Station SW11 8BJ on Friday 2nd May

· Brighton’s New Road BN1 UF on Saturday 3rd May

Tempted Brits will be able to get a free Sea Scoop from 11:30am each day until samples last. Seagulls are not welcome.