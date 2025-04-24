Ben trained in an AA Rosette restaurant in the Oxfordshire countryside before travelling and working in fine dining restaurants in Paris and New Zealand. Drawn to the sea, farmland and incredible local producers, Ben settled in Hastings eight years ago with his partner Jess and dog Marmite.

In 2022 Ben won his own AA Rosette while working as Head Chef at The Stagg Inn, in All Saints Street, Hasting Old Town. This is Ben's first self-run venture as the owner and chef of Winifred's, where he can fully showcase his love of British produce and play on well-loved dishes.

Winifred's began life as a pop-up that was enjoyed across Hastings and St Leonards before establishing a permanent home at The Courtyard.

The restaurant offers a hyper-seasonal menu designed for casual dining and also has a variety of small sharing plates, all showcasing the best of British produce, along with locally sourced wines, beers and soft drinks.

Winifred's is open Thursday to Saturday 12-10pm and on Sunday 12-4pm

Online bookings can be made here at https://www.winifredsrestaurant.co.uk/

1 . National World : Winifred's restaurant opens at The Courtyard in Hastings Winifred's is located at The Courtyard on Hastings seafront. Pictured: Chef and owner Benjamin Cumberpatch. Photo by Justin L Photo: Staff : Justin L

