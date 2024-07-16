Serious Spanish wines from Juan Gil Family Vineyards

Gil Family Estates Wines from Spain

​Family owned and run, Gil Family Estates is one of Spain’s great wine dynasties, which owns or controls 1,766 hectares (4,400 acres) of vineyards in 10 different regions right across Spain.

In all, there are 11 different wineries or bodegas, under the direct control of brothers Miguel and Angel Gil. With not just a nod to the environment, the company has made a huge investment in technology in order to reduce the wineries’ impact on the environment, which in turn has resulted in higher quality wines across the board. Believers in sustainable viticulture, the vineyards are organic and un-irrigated, with a passionate focus on indigenous grape varieties and the importance of terroir.

Having recently tasted a range of wines from the group, I was impressed by both the consistency of quality across the wines from different regions of Spain and the modernity of the wines. Without a doubt, 21st century wines designed and produced for today’s consumer market in the mid-price bracket. These are wines with character and definition, a far cry from wines of 40 years ago which I used to rather flippantly call ‘half-pint tumbler wines’. Gil Family Estate produces wines to savour and linger over, due to their terroir driven origins and complexity of flavours.

Lagar da Condesa Albariño 2022 from the Rias Baixas region of north-west Spain, is no ordinary albariño. The winery is located in the Val do Salnés area which is the coolest and dampest part of the region, yet with enough sunshine to fully ripen the grapes, which are grown high on pergolas. After hand harvesting, vinification is partly in large oak barrels and partly in stainless steel tanks with the skins. The soils are of granite, with mussel shells added by the winemaker to reduce its acidity. The wine is pale lemon colour, with strident aromatics of lemon zest and pink grapefruit. Balanced, firm acidity with flavours of ripe peach, with a mineral touch and long, satisfying finish. £27.49 from Bancroft Wines.

The Juan Gil winery in Jumilla in the south of Spain, produces unexpectedly fine wines, both white and red, from an area with a harsh climate. Nearly 100% organic, substantial efforts are made to reduce the carbon footprint and protect the environment. From vineyards planted over 2000 ft altitude, Juan Gil Dry Muscat 2023 is another white with aromas which leap from the glass. An unusual variety for Spain, it is fresh, dry and fruity, with elegant white peach and apricot flavours, with a touch of ripe melon. £13.50 from Talking Wines.

From the same region comes an astonishingly vibrant red Juan Gil Silver Label Monastrell 2021. Also available from Talking Wines at £20, it is made from low yielding 40-year-old bush vines, planted high on stony soils. Rich, complex and concentrated red, with dark cherry, fresh fig and hints of chocolate. A fabulous expression of the indigenous Monastrell grape.

Another surprising red from the group is Can Blau Montsant 2021. The lesser-known, mountainous Montsant region is next-door to the famed Priorat region. Made from a blend of Carignan, Grenache and Syrah, this is a mid-ruby coloured, deeply flavoured red with underlying power and complexity. £19.48 from Vinissimus. Dark fruit flavours and a long finish on the palate.

Other wines in the Gil Family Estates portfolio include a fabulous modern style (not too oaky, softer French oak rather than American) Rioja from the Alavesa region, called Rosario Vera. Great balance with good fruit, integrated oak and supple tannins. Clio 2021 is an outstanding blockbuster of a red from the rugged Jumilla region, designed for long ageing. 24 months in new French and American oak. Powerful and intense from old Monastrell and Cabernet Sauvignon vines. £44 from Hedonism in Mayfair.