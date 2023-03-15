Six white wines which are often overlooked

We are all creatures of habit. We like to sit at the same table in a restaurant each time we go, take the dog on the same walking circuit, go to the ‘usual’ part of the beach in the summer - and choose the same wines from your usual wine supplier.

Overlooked white wines

With wines, perhaps it’s more understandable. There is so much choice available, there is a tendency to stick with what you know, rather than risk disappointment on a bottle you may not like. But then variety is the spice of life and it can be greatly rewarding to sometimes break those habits and try a little experimentation.

The most important aspect of delving into wines with which one is unfamiliar is to be assured of their quality. You may or may not like the taste as everyone’s taste appreciation is different with no right or wrong. “I don’t know much about wine, but I know what I like” is a comment I have heard time and time again. The only flaw in that argument is that there may be many, many more wines which that person might like, but they have yet to taste them.

For reassurance of quality, there is no better supplier than the ever-growing membership-owned Wine Society. Also a great place to start when looking for something a little different. The Wine Society has been bringing lesser-known wines to consumers since its foundation in 1874 and is now the world’s oldest wine-selling co-operative. One of the founding objectives of the Society was ‘to introduce foreign wines hitherto unknown’. Nearly 150 years later the same pioneering spirit is maintained, along with the belief that good wine should remain affordable.

I have chosen 6 European white wines from The Wine Society which are lesser known and easily overlooked, but are interestingly different, full of flavour and very well priced. Firstly, from north-east Italy comes Le Celline Friulano 2021, fresh, elegant, with well-balanced acidity from the Friuli Venezia Giulia region. Quaffable, anytime white £8.50 currently on offer. Those that can remember the days of Liebfraumilch often erroneously overlook the new modern, drier German wines. From the Pfalz region, comes Rupertsberger Linsenbusch Grauer Burgunder Trocken 2021 made from Pinot Gris grapes, rather than the more usual Riesling. Brimming over with fruit, it has good body, a touch of spice and dry, full, rich finish. Great value at £8.75.

Moving over to France, the Moselle region in the east of the country is overshadowed by the better-known Alsace. Ravaged by war, the region has lost the majority of its vineyards, but those left make some interesting wines. Moselle Les Gryphées 2021 is an organic wine from Chateau de Vaux. Elegant fruit with finely tuned acidity, a good kick of spice and hints of tropical fruit on the reasonably long finish. £12.50. A delicious alternative to the German Mosels and nearby Alsatian wines.

From the Rhone valley comes Lirac Blanc La Fermade 2022 from Domaine Maby. A small Appellation near Tavel, producing some full flavoured, well-balanced wines. Medium bodied with aromas of fruit, flowers and herbs, the palate has juicy, stone fruit character, with a touch of minerality. £13.95. Bring on the seafood.