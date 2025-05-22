Slims Chickens officially opens in Chichester

The southern fried chicken establishment officially opened its doors in Chichester on Thursday, May 22.

lim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its Southern-style chicken dishes, is taking over the location previously occupied by the Italian eatery.

This transition marks a significant shift in dining offerings for the area, introducing a taste of American comfort food to the heart of Chichester.

"Southern-inspired food is coming to the South Coast!” a spokesperson for Slim Chickens said.

A long line of eager locals queued up for the grand opening of the Chichester Slim Chickens.A long line of eager locals queued up for the grand opening of the Chichester Slim Chickens.
"Slim Chickens, the popular American fast-casual brand known for its bold, feel-good flavours, is officially opening its doors in Chichester."

The first 30 guests through the door received three of Slim’s chicken tenders – completely free/

Slim Chickens hosted a spin-the-wheel game on opening day. Prizes included free meals, 2-for-1 shakes, and exclusive discounts, ‘giving customers more reasons to join the celebration’.

