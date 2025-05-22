The southern fried chicken establishment officially opened its doors in Chichester on Thursday, May 22.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

lim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its Southern-style chicken dishes, is taking over the location previously occupied by the Italian eatery.

This transition marks a significant shift in dining offerings for the area, introducing a taste of American comfort food to the heart of Chichester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Southern-inspired food is coming to the South Coast!” a spokesperson for Slim Chickens said.

A long line of eager locals queued up for the grand opening of the Chichester Slim Chickens.

"Slim Chickens, the popular American fast-casual brand known for its bold, feel-good flavours, is officially opening its doors in Chichester."

The first 30 guests through the door received three of Slim’s chicken tenders – completely free/

Slim Chickens hosted a spin-the-wheel game on opening day. Prizes included free meals, 2-for-1 shakes, and exclusive discounts, ‘giving customers more reasons to join the celebration’.