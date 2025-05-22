Slims Chickens officially opens in Chichester
lim Chickens, a fast-casual restaurant chain renowned for its Southern-style chicken dishes, is taking over the location previously occupied by the Italian eatery.
This transition marks a significant shift in dining offerings for the area, introducing a taste of American comfort food to the heart of Chichester.
"Southern-inspired food is coming to the South Coast!” a spokesperson for Slim Chickens said.
"Slim Chickens, the popular American fast-casual brand known for its bold, feel-good flavours, is officially opening its doors in Chichester."
The first 30 guests through the door received three of Slim’s chicken tenders – completely free/
Slim Chickens hosted a spin-the-wheel game on opening day. Prizes included free meals, 2-for-1 shakes, and exclusive discounts, ‘giving customers more reasons to join the celebration’.
