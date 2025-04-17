Social media sensation Chip Shop Diva partners with ASDA to launch bizarre new Chip Shop Curry Pizza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You’ll be familiar with pizza and chips. What you’re probably not familiar with is chips ON pizza.

Merging the humble British chippy with an Italian staple, Asda launches its new limited edition Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pizza (£4.22). A supermarket first, the bizarre pizza features a layer of golden chips (!), tender pieces of chicken and lashings of chip shop curry sauce.

For those who can never decide on a takeaway, the 12-inch pizza is the pinnacle of British comfort food and is available to purchase and take home to cook, alongside Asda’s new limited edition Chip Shop Chicken Curry Spring Rolls (£2.48).

To inform the development of the pizza, Asda partnered with the legendary Chip Shop Diva, aka Destiny Harold. As the UK’s leading expert on the British chippy, the internet sensation was appointed as the official chip shop consultant for Asda’s new Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pizza, created exclusively for its pizza counter in stores.

Asda partners with Destiny Harold, AKA the iconic Chip Shop Diva, for the launch of its new Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pizza

To celebrate the launch, Destiny stars in a hilarious new TikTok video that sees her donning an Asda uniform and stepping behind the counter in the Asda Dudley superstore.

As Asda’s newest team member, the video sees Destiny bringing her trademark charm to the pizza counter, serving the pizza to an excited customer, alongside the new Chip Shop Chicken Curry Spring Rolls.

Asda’s Chip Shop Chicken Curry Pizza is available to purchase now until 7th June 2025 at selected Asda stores, at the pizza counter.