Soho House to open a new private member’s club bar and restaurant on Brighton seafront this month

A new private member’s club will open on Brighton seafront at the end of the month.

Little Beach House Brighton, which is based on Madeira Drive on the former site of the Terraces bar and restaurant, will open to members and their guests only.

It’s part of Soho House, an international chain of members club which boasts clubs in 32 enviable locations across the globe, including New York, Paris and Berlin.

An artist's impression of the interior of Little Beach House

Membership prices for the Brighton club start at £550 for people aged under 27, or £1,100 for a global membership for the same age group.

Other members will pay £1,100 per year for Brighton or £2,000 for global membership.

Nick Jones, the founder and CEO of the Soho House group, hopes the venue will be ‘home away from home for Brighton’s long-established and thriving creative community to come together to eat, drink, and collaborate’.

He said: “So many of our existing members live in Brighton, so it seemed like a natural step to open a local House in the city. It is a brilliant place, full of progressive spirit that our members love.”

The venue includes event spaces, a terrace pool looking out to sea, a club space with a bar, and a restaurant serving Northern Italian dishes.

Soho House has said Little Beach House Brighton’s committee members represent the ‘diverse and distinct creative talent in Brighton ’ and include Brighton Indy contributor, plant-based chef and author Gemma Ogston, communications and PR manager at NARS Cosmetics Abigail Bainbridge, and dancer, choreographer and owner of Streetfunk streetdance school JP Omari.

Gemma Ogston said: “‘I am really looking forward to hosting some workshops and pop-ups in the space, and working with fellow members to run some exciting events.

“Mostly, I am looking forward to collaborating and becoming a huge family down here where fun happens and opportunities arise.”