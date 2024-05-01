Soulful powerhouse Red to entertain 450ft above Brighton beach in exclusive Sky Dining performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Born and bred in the heart of Glasgow, Red now resides in Kent. Her journey from performing in supermarket trolleys as a young child to sharing the stage with icons like Andrea Bocelli has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Red's big break came when she mesmerized audiences across Europe by performing alongside Andrea Bocelli. This experience not only gave her the electrifying rush of performing to thousands, but also propelled her onto the global stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The recognition I received from Andrea Bocelli's team was a defining moment for me," says Red. "It held personal significance because my dad was a huge fan of Andrea’s work, and he is sadly no longer with us. Being given the opportunity and trust to perform alongside Andrea on a European tour was an honour. Standing in a stadium next to such an icon and receiving applause from thousands is every artist's dream."

Red

After the European tour, Red graced the stages of both the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the King’s coronation alongside artists such as Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Lionel Ritchie and Katy Perry.

In a remarkable move, Red is set to perform solo within the glass enclosure of the Brighton i360. As the pod ascends to a breathtaking height of 450ft, guests will enjoy an exclusive 'Evening with Red' experience, promising an unforgettable night filled with mesmerizing music, tasty food and spectacular views.

For Red, Brighton holds a special place in her heart, having celebrated milestones and created cherished memories within its vibrant streets. From hen parties to anniversary getaways, Red's connection to Brighton runs deep, making the i360 event a dream come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the years, I've had the pleasure of visiting Brighton on numerous occasions. Early in my career, I performed in one of its venues while providing backing vocals for John Newman. I also attended a friend's hen party and celebrated my five-year anniversary with my fiancée in the city.

Brighton i360 where 'An evening with Red' with be held

“The Brighton i360 pod has always caught my eye; it's an incredible feature in the skyline. So, participating in this event feels like a long-awaited opportunity for me. I have a deep affection for Brighton. it's truly one of my favourite places. The pier's ambiance reminds me of fun holidays in Santa Monica; it exudes a blend of sophistication and British charm. And let's not forget the fish and chips - nothing quite compares!"

Despite her fear of heights, Red is determined to deliver an unforgettable experience for her fans. “I do have a slight fear of heights, but I am excited to perform as the glass pod moves into the sky and the phenomenal view unfolds around me. It’s incredibly iconic! I also love the fact that I’ll be walking around the guests and able to interact personally with new people and potentially some fans – what an experience that will be!”

From soulful ballads to infectious dance beats, Red's performance will cater to every mood, ensuring a night to remember for all in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the evening unfolds, guests can expect a curated mix of my most beloved covers and TikTok sensations, as well as some original music too,” she says.

Brighton i360 glass pod

“I will very-much be reading-the-room with this performance, basing my song selection on reactions to certain tracks. I will likely start off with some relaxing music, and then as the drinks start flowing and the vibes increase, I can move on to tracks such as Whitney’s “I wanna dance with somebody”, and hopefully by the end of the night we will finish with some “Free from desire” vibes. It will certainly be a night to remember.”