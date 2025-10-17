The set lunch menu will be available on weekdays when the Foundation is open to the public

You can enjoy entry to the galleries at Goodwood Art Foundation plus a three-course dining experience at the new striking café at a special price.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A nourishing seasonal menu featuring organic, locally sourced ingredients makes the Foundation’s café - which opened in May - the go-to destination for a memorable meal in an unbeatable setting.

Named ‘24’, the café is situated in an architect-designed building set in a wooded glade, with views through the trees towards the sea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning with freshly baked house focaccia and Gordal olives, there is a choice of seasonal savoury dishes including Newhaven cod with dulce seaweed butter sauce, onions, carrots and courgette, and roast cauliflower with cascabel, rocket, radish, red onion and date – everything served with delicious crispy potatoes. A plum desert with Goodwood honeycomb, or a 70% chocolate torte with blackberry are options for a sumptuous pudding to end.

The set lunch menu will be available on weekdays when the Foundation is open to the public – Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays – through October, November and December. It’s the perfect choice for a midweek lunch with friends, family or colleagues as the year winds down, perhaps followed by a walk through the 70-acre landscape in all its seasonal vibrance – encounters with world-class artwork enhance the experience further.

Younger diners are catered for too with a children’s menu featuring Charlton macaroni cheese and lamb meatballs with crispy potatoes, and with free entry for children under 18, all the family can get involved.

24’s Head Chef Harry Cartwright brings with him a wealth of experience and an inspiring vision. Harry is a chef with a strong focus on where food comes from, and what it can do for the body. Originally from Petersfield he has cooked all over the world, in Ghana, Australia, Mexico and more; adding new skills, ingredients and inspiration to his repertoire along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 27 he was one of the opening team of The Pig At Harlyn Bay, Cornwall and two years later opened his own, acclaimed restaurant, The Mulberry, Falmouth with another chef.

In his role as Head Chef at 24, Harry is taking inspiration from the incredible setting, and the landscape created by renowned garden designer, Dan Pearson. “The concept of Dan’s design is that the landscape will have 24 mini seasons that will ebb and flow into one another. This is exactly how I have designed the menu; we will slowly and smoothly evolve dishes that utilise the local produce when it's at its very best, right here on our doorstep. The set lunch menu this autumn gives people a chance to enjoy a curated selection from our menu, and hopefully to fall in love with both our food, our philosophy and our unique location here at the Foundation.” said Harry.

Goodwood is famed for its organic farm, so it isn’t just fruit and vegetables that are sourced locally. Organic meat and dairy products with the lowest food miles imaginable are all served on Harry’s delicious menu.

An integral aspect of the vision for the café is the continuation of the art programme into the dining space. As across the landscape, 24 is elevated by artwork from leading contemporary artists, and the ceramics and collage work by Lubna Chowdhary provide an inspiring backdrop for diners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Set Lunch Menu is £35 per person and includes entry, which is usually £15 per adult.

It is available on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays until 22 December.

Pre-booking only (not available to order on the day).

For more information on 24 and to book the set lunch menu, head to: https://www.goodwoodartfoundation.org/plan-your-visit/cafe-24/