Central to the launch, Steyning Farmers Market was also key to the finale, with the annual pumpkin weigh in and a St Barnabas House hospice hamper raffle. Reina Alston, chair of the festival committee, said: “This year, the Steyning firefighters agreed to come along to use their 'brawn' to weigh the humongous vegetables, as opposed to the usual tractor and weighing device. The winning pumpkin needed two officers to pick it up, so definitely mighty heavy." First place, based on weight, went to Mabel, Noah and Jacob Ridley with Grandad, second was Jim Buckland and the third prize, for prettiest pumpkin, went to Nicci Davis.

Also at the market was On Yer Bike, demonstrating a new method for cocktail making. Helpers from the crowd were asked to pedal the bicycle to activate the mixing of the liquid ingredients. Reina said: "Many concoctions were made during the morning, resulting in the opportunity to taste these wonderful cocktails. Fun all round – and look out cocktail bars, you might have to make room for a bike!"

Other highlights of the festival included the superheroes tea at Cobblestone Tea House, where the children were amazed to see The Gruffalo arrive to judge the best-dressed creature competition. Reina said: "The kiddies were wide eyed as they watched him hand out the wonderful prizes of massive chocolate goodie boxes, generously donated by local chocolate making company Cocoa Loco. Steyning Bookshop also very kindly donated two Julia Donaldson signed Gruffalo books, which Janine from the tea house put into a raffle to raise money for the festival charity, St Barnabas House."

