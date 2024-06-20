Summer is here! Experts reveal five wines to savour for the season ahead

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We’re amidst the annual English Wine Week, and today, summer officially begins with the solstice arriving at 21:51, one day earlier than 2023 due to the insertion of the intercalary day, making 2024 a leap year.

The temperature is rising, the sun is blazing higher, and the days are stretching longer. Summer invites us to savour life’s simplest pleasures – be it a sunlit picnic, a sizzling barbecue, or a leisurely evening on the patio to bring family and friends together. The perfect companion to these quintessential moments? A well-chosen bottle of wine that embodies the essence of the season.

Five Fitting Wines for Summer

From a light and refreshing rosé to a dry and crisp sherry, experts at The Little Fine Wine Company dive into a world of wines that promise to enhance your warm-weather festivities with every sip.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer sunset

Whispering Angel Rosé 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A rosé is a flawless choice for a light and refreshing taste on a relaxing summer afternoon or as a match with simple white fish dishes/sushi or fruit-based desserts such as strawberry Pavlova or Victoria Sponge. The Whispering Angel Rosé boasts a beautiful pale pink colour, floral hints, and notes of fresh red fruits like strawberries, cranberries and raspberries. With a balanced acidity, this French rosé is exceptionally versatile to pair with various summer foods while possessing a lingering, smooth finish.

Blank Bottle Winery The Empire Strikes Back 2022

This South African white wine features a delicate golden colour with green flecks. On the nose, it offers a fresh and complex mix of fruit and floral notes, including apple blossom, pineapple, ripe apples, and pears, with a hint of buttered toast. The palate is medium to full-bodied with juicy acidity and rich flavours of almonds, apples, pineapples, and lychee. These considerable fruit flavours and a smooth finish perfectly balance its firm structure and refreshing acidity. Ideal with seafood, it pairs seamlessly with grilled prawns or clams in a white wine and garlic herb butter sauce. It also complements grilled halloumi and spinach salad with a citrus vinaigrette.

Quinta do Infantado Ten-Year-Old Tawny Port

This mellow and rich Tawny Port has been aged for ten years by Quinta do Infantado at their estate in Pinhão, in Douro, Portugal. It has a full, smooth-textured palate and an abundance of fig, date, raisin spice, and Brazil nut flavours that make it an indulgent treat. It’s sweet but not cloying and a great drink at the end of a meal or for food matching. It is recommended to try this wine with a nut-based dessert, creamy cheeses, or a fruit platter.

Nyetimber Classic Cuvée

This sparkling wine, which consists of a blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier produced in West Sussex, UK, boasts a light gold hue and fine bubbles. Citrus fruit and red berry aromas like raspberries, complemented by brioche and pastry notes, are present, and on the palate, it is medium-bodied with medium acidity, offering a rounded, rich feel and notable freshness. It pairs well with fresh seafood like oysters, crab, or seared scallops. For a vegetarian option, enjoy it with squash and ricotta ravioli in a silky white wine butter sauce.

La Guita Manzanilla Dry Sherry

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This dry sherry begins with a crisp, fresh nose featuring green apple aromas and the distinctive salty notes of Manzanilla. On the palate, it offers a concentrated and dry yet refreshing and savoury experience, with flavours of almonds, apple, and white peach leading to a long, satisfying finish. Sherry, particularly this dry variety, is an excellent summer wine due to its light, refreshing nature and versatility. It couples beautifully with a range of summer dishes, from tapas to seafood, making it the ideal addition for those balmy afternoons and evenings.