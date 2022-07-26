Summertime is time for refreshing rosé wine

Summer Rosé

Joking apart, with any luck it looks as if our weather may settle into a pattern of warm sunny days with pleasant temperatures in the low twenties.

Pink wine, or rosé to be more correct, comes into its own at this time of year, being both refreshing and flavoursome, thus perfect for sipping on its own, or drinking with a variety of summer dishes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosé wines are made all around the globe, but there are few which are more delicate or more refreshing than those from the south of France.

Abbotts and Delaunay Grenache Rosé 2021 comes from the sunny Pays d’Oc and is alive with fresh wild strawberry and raspberry flavours, typical of the grenache grape variety, with an additional note of minerality.

Pale in colour, this quaffable wine makes a great aperitif as well as pairing with summer salads or Thai green chicken curry. £8.99 mix six price from Majestic.

Fleurs de Prairie 2021 comes from the Luberon region of Provence, presented in an attractive bottle, embossed with wildflowers which carpet the vineyards in spring and summer.

A delicate salmon pink, the grape varieties are a blend of mainly Grenache and Syrah, with some Carignan, Cinsault and Mourvèdre for complexity and balance.

Red berry fruit flavours with citrus notes and a hint of white nectarine on the finish, with fresh, balanced acidity. Perfect with roasted, stuffed red peppers or garlic roasted courgettes with crumbled feta. £8 from Morrisons.

Chateau Bellini 2021 is from the Coteaux Varois in Provence, near the town of Brignoles. Again from a blend of southern French grape varieties, this time dominated by Cinsualt, the wine is pale, dry and full-bodied, a match for many a summer dish.

Located on a rocky bluff, the domain dates from the 10th century on the Roman road of Via Aurelia.

The estate has been completely renovated since 2016, the new winery producing modern wines with delicious flavours of red berries and peaches, with an elegant, aromatic style and long finish. £12.95 from The Wine Society.

Heading ever further south, the island of Corsica makes some of the most fabulous rosé wines which are complex and expressive yet remain fruity and elegant.

Domaine Alzipratu Fiumeseccu Rosé 2021 is just such a wine, derived from the local grape varieties sciaccarellu and niellucciu, with a little grenache.

Fabulously fruity and expressive, the vines are grown at high altitude, tempering the heat of the Mediterranean sun.

Modern winemaking techniques combine with traditional and ancient methods, with long, slow fermentation, batonnage and extended lees contact for some wines.