It’s a quick and easy lunch time option 🍱

Big supermarkets including ASDA, Tesco, Sainsbury's and Morrisons offer competitive meal deal prices

The cheapest price for a meal deal is £3.50 and the most expensive at £5

Most meal deals include a main, a snack and a drink

A meal deal can be the ideal lunch option, when you’re looking for something affordable and quick to eat.

Supermarkets across the UK are known for their lunch time meal deal offerings, with various options available for the main, snack and drink, which is at a set price.

However, there have been many debates on which supermarket has the best lunch time meal deal.

Here we have ranked each supermarket meal deal prices, from the cheapest to the most expensive, as well as the food options they have available.

Meal deals ranked at major UK supermarkets - which is the cheapest and what do you get? (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

ASDA

ASDA’s meal deal offering is 3 for 2 on lunch items, with the cheapest item free. The options include a wide variety of sandwiches, wraps, salads and sushi for mains, for snacks there are meaty bites such as Fridge Raiders and Pepperami, as well as crisps, and more. ASDA also offers sweet treats, such as fruit bags, yogurt and cake bars. To wash it all down, there are plenty of drinks to choose from.

Morrisons

Morrisons has a meal deal offering named ‘Food To Go’, which is priced at £3.50. The meal deal offers one main, one side and one drink. Food options include sandwiches, fruit, crisps, chocolate, and a wide selection of drinks.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s has a ‘ready to eat’ meal deal offering, which is priced at £3.50. The items available in the meal deal includes sandwiches, salads, yogurts, coffee, soft drinks and more.

Tesco

Tesco prices its meal deals at £3.90 as a regular price. However, clubcard holders can save 50p, as with a clubcard a meal deal is available for £3.40. Food options in the offer include; sandwiches, wraps, subs, and pasta. Snacks include crisps, chocolate, meat bites and sausage rolls. Drinks include juices, water, coffee, energy drinks and more. Tesco also offers premium meal deal options, which includes sushi and premium sandwiches.

Co-op

The Co-op’s meal deal costs £4 for usual customers, and £3.50 for Co-op members. Included in the deal is one main, one snack and one drink, with plenty of food options available. Main items include sandwiches, pastas, and sushi. Snacks include bakery items, fruit, and meaty bites. There are many of the usual drinks to choose from including fizzy drinks, coffee, water, smoothies and more.

Waitrose

Waitrose has a meal deal which is priced at £5, which includes a main, a snack, and a drink. The items available include sandwiches, salads, poke bowls, sushi, and subs. Snacks include crisps, yogurts, nuts, and meaty treats. Drinks include big brands such as Huel, as well as smoothies, milkshakes, coconut water and more.