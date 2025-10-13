Surrey pub reopens with fresh new look and amazing menu - take a look inside

The Onslow Arms | Picture: Becca Pearson

Surrey residents can take a trip to the country and rediscover The Onslow Arms, as the local Clandon pub is back with a fresh new look, new team and a menu championing the best of the British Isles and its producers.

At the pub’s helm is new General Manager Joao Goncalo, who has been joined by Head Chef Jonah Niedlich, to bring warm hospitality and community spirit back to this village favourite.

Pub favourites reimagined

Going back to its roots as a foodie destination, the menus have been transformed to celebrate much-loved classics which have been reimagined with a modern touch. Built on seasonality and sustainability, great care has been taken to ensure every ingredient is chosen not only for its quality, but for the story it brings to the table. Think prime cuts from Oxford’s Aldens butchers, Cornish eggs from St Ewe, and barley flour from Shipton Mill, used in the signature Young’s sourdough.

Inside The Onslow Arms | Picture: Becca Pearson

Starters include: Devilled kidneys on sourdough with garlic and pickled walnuts; a Pork scotch egg with house-made Young’s beer mustard; and the local favourite, Shropshire chicken satay salad with spring onion. For mains, highlights include The Onslow’s take on a curry; an 18-hour Beef shortrib and bone marrow madras with wild rice and a seasonally changing pakora, currently made with sea purslane and samphire foraged from the Norfolk broads.

There is also the 12oz Dingley Dell bacon chop, grilled to perfection and topped with a fried hen’s egg, triple-cooked chips and tangy pineapple chutney, whilst for a taste of the sea, take a bite of the Monkfish scampi, freshly landed off Brixham Harbour and served with samphire tartare sauce, lemon and skinny fries.

Sundays play host to a cracking roast, piled-high with slow-roasted cuts of meats with a choice of West country rump of beef; Sutton Hubbard chicken; Dingley Dell pork belly Porchetta; or the Vegan cauliflower and chickpea wellington. Each come accompanied by all the trimmings including an abundance of crispy roast potatoes, larger-than-life double-egg Yorkies, seasonal vegetables and lashings of gravy.

Ready for all seasons

Inside The Onslow Arms | Picture: Becca Pearson

Blending the timeless allure of a traditional pub with modern flair, the refurbishment has created an elegant and welcoming space that works for all seasons. Inside, expect rustic wooden floors, exposed beams and a roaring fireplace that brings warmth to every corner on chilly evenings. Outdoors, the ‘Secret Garden’ is one of Guildford’s best and expansive spots for enjoying al fresco dining complete with umbrellas, heaters and The Barn, a charming and cosy wooden retreat, allowing guests to enjoy the outdoors in any season.

Drinks and Parties

At pub at its heart, you’ll find expertly kept craft beers and real ales at the bar, alongside an impeccable wine list featuring old and new world wines, including English varieties. There’s also a new cocktail menu on offer including modern twists and classic serves made to order.

For parties and celebrations, guests can discover three private dining spaces, perfect for hosting events from intimate dinners to drink receptions.

The Devilled Kidneys at The Onslow Arms | Picture: Becca Pearson

Options include the 22-seater upstairs dining room; the semi-private Garden Room accommodating up to 35 guests (50 standing); and the outdoor patio space, The Barn, with heaters and covered areas for up to 20 seated guests or 30 standing.

Plus, the pub has a host of events lined up ready for the winter season, from workshops to quizzes, along with celebration dinners including a Thanksgiving Gourmet Night and New Year’s celebration. Keep an eye on the website and newsletter for more details.

Open seven days a week and just a 15-minute drive from Guildford town centre, General Manager Joao Goncalo and his team are ready to welcome guests back to The Onslow Arms.