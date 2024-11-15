Sussex boutique hotel, Tottington Manor, wins The Blue Ribbon Good Food & Good Hotel Awards, 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tottington Manor, set at the foot of the beautiful South Downs in Henfield, West Sussex, are thrilled to announce they have won the Blue Ribbon Good Food Award for TERRA Restaurant for the second year in a row.

The Good Food Awards recognise the dedication and hard-working teams of those who present excellent food quality, customer service, and value within their industry. In order to receive one of these prestigious awards, an establishment will have mystery visits, and will be judged upon receiving positive guest feedback, quality customer service and reviews. Most importantly, they will be celebrated for producing exquisite, high-quality food based on the customer's opinion.

Executive Head Chef of TERRA Restaurant, Chris Hilton said: "It's such an honour for our menu and our food to be acknowledged in this way, we enjoy doing what we do and guest feedback matters to us and this means so much to all the team".

Furthermore, the fantastic team at Tottington Manor have also been awarded the Blue Ribbon Good Hotel Award. Similar to the Good Food Award, establishments are chosen for this award based on their room quality, customer service, and value. With over 38,939 hotels entering the competition, this is an incredible achievement for the team at Tottington, who all strive to be the best Hotel in the South.

TERRA Restaurant

Tottington Manor has twelve boutique style guest bedrooms & jacuzzi suites, extensive well maintained gardens boosting South Downs views, a beautiful restaurant that features seasonal cuisine, Sussex sparkling wine, and a decking area with firepits, allowing guests to enjoy the gorgeous views all year round.

To stay, dine, and relax at the award-winning Tottington Manor, visit their website here - https://tottingtonmanor.co.uk/.