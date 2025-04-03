Sussex brewer named amongst the world’s best

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Based in Burwash, East Sussex, Lakedown Brewing Co. was named amongst the World’s Best brewers of alcohol free beers at today’s ‘World Alcohol Free Awards’.

The judge claimed that ‘Sound’ Lakedown’s AF juicy Pale beer "...should appeal to All Beer Lovers"

Commenting, Jamie Daltrey, co-founder of Lakedown Brewing Co. said: “We couldn't be more excited, well, unless we won gold, to receive a Silver Medal at this year's World Alcohol Free Awards for our 'Sound Juicy Pale Ale'

It's a real credit to the brew team, who stuck by our mantra that we only allow beer to reach the consumer after we're 100% happy with it...Sound was no exception and was born after months of trials to get it right.

Lakedown Brewery

It’s a great achievement for a brewery that we only built and started brewing from in September 2023”.

The Lakedown Brewery is a family business and the brain-child of actor and The Who front man, Roger Daltrey, who’s 600 acre farm in East Sussex the brewery is built on. The business is run day-to-day by his son Jamie and son-in-law’s Chris Rule and Des Murphy.

Judges' Tasting Note: "A juicy, approachable pale ale, with tropical fruit and sweet toasted bread notes on the nose. Palate has a good balance of malt and hops, with a lifted grapefruit note, pine bitterness and a long finish. A versatile easy-drinker that should appeal to all beer lovers."

