Sussex distillery earns acclaim at Great Taste Awards

Goldstone Rum, a distillery based in Sussex, has garnered a prestigious Great Taste award for its Spiced Rum.

This latest accolade brings their total to seven since the family-owned business began in December 2022. This year alone, they have also secured a gold at the People’s Choice Spirits Awards, alongside a silver medal and two bronze medals from the London Spirits Competition.

Founded by Georgina and John Bowell, the distillery emerged as a lockdown project driven by their shared love for food and beverages. Committed to crafting rum without artificial additives, they conducted extensive research on ingredients, opting for natural fruits and spices to infuse their rums, and notably avoiding adding sugar—a rarity in the rum industry.

In just over a year, Goldstone Rum has found its place in over 100 restaurants, pubs, and off-licenses throughout the South East.

Goldstone Rum.

The Spiced Rum received high praise from the judges, who highlighted its ‘enticing nose, rum-forward character with a complexity of spice and gently rounding vanilla. Warm on the palate, with emerging spice in beautiful balance, light touches of vanilla and orange leading to a lovely, long, classy finish.’

Situated in Henfield, Goldstone Rum offers tours and a popular rum school experience, where visitors can create their own unique rum recipes under the guidance of expert distillers. This immersive activity has become a hit among rum aficionados.

Find out more www.goldstonerum.com