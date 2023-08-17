Sussex location named the best UK destination for beachside fish and chips

BREAKING
A new report has revealed which UK towns and cities are the best locations to enjoy fish and chips on the beach - and a place in Sussex has come out on top.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Aug 2023, 07:55 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 07:55 BST

A new study from Betway took a list of the most populated cities, as well as some of the most popular staycation spots in the UK, and looked at the highest-rated chippy in each location while comparing which ones are closest to the seaside to find the best locations to enjoy the tradition of fish and chips by the sea.

The study found that Brighton is the best place to visit to enjoy a chippy on the beach, as its highest-rated fish and chip shop RYBKA (the fish likes to swim) is only 0.38km away from the beach.

A new study has also revealed that Brighton beach is the most popular UK seaside site on Instagram.

Brighton beach

1. Brighton beach

Brighton beach Photo: Jon Rigby

