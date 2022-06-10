The Tinwood Estate near Chichester has expanded the vineyard with an extra 55,000 vines over 45 acres – which will produce an extra 120,000 bottles per year when they come into full production in 2025.

In addition, the Estate has had an incredible month in terms of awards.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After celebrating 15 years of Tinwood Estate, their Blanc de Blancs has just won Gold, not just once but twice.

Tinwood Estate Wins Gold

In the IWSC there were seven sparkling wines in the world that won Gold. Five of them were from champagne and one of the other two was the Tinwood Blanc de Blancs, the Estate said.

“When we planted our vines here on the family farm 15 years, we never dreamt that we would be winning Gold medals in one of the world’s largest wine competitions, not just once but twice in the same month,” said Art Tukker, the estate’s boss.

"It proves the soil and location here in Sussex allows us to grow world class quality wines.

"As our vines mature and our thirst for knowledge increases, we can’t wait for what the next 15 years will bring,” he added.

The Tinwood Estate’s vineyards are situated in the heart of West Sussex at the foot of the South Downs National Park near Chichester.

Since the first planting in 2007, Tinwood has quickly established a reputation for producing the very finest English sparkling wines including The Estate Brut, the Blanc de Blancs and an exquisite Rosé.

The estate offers afternoon teas, vineyard tours around its stunning location, accommodation in its luxuriously-appointed lodges, and a superb purpose-built tasting room.

The results of the International Wine Challenge - IWC:

Tinwood Estate Blanc de Blancs - Gold with 95 IWC points

Tasting notes - "Lovely apricots and red apples with delicate vanilla and toasty digestive biscuit. Complex mid-palate - elegant and long."

Tinwood Estate - Brut - Silver with 90 IWC points

Tasting notes - "Red currant, light toast, stone perfumed, sharper acids. Fresh invigorating style with good red currant and apple fruit and a mouth-watering hedgerow brightness along with a gentle dusty cream finish."

International Wine & Spirits Challenge – IWSC

Tinwood Estate Blanc de Blancs - Gold with 95 IWSC points

Tasting notes - " Impressive nose with clear autolytic character (think brioche and toast), crisp stone fruit, lemon peel and a hint of smokiness. The developed palate has good fruit concentration, lovely texture and yeasty character balance. Great acidity and length, featuring fine bubbles. "

Decanter World Wine Awards – DWWA

Tinwood Estate Blanc de Blancs - silver with 92 DWWA points

Tasting notes – “ Rich aromas of golden apples, candied lemon, and honey, with a beautiful golden hue. The wine delivers ripe yellow fruit flavours along with nuts and honey. Impressive.”

For full details about the Tinwood Estate and to book a tour https://www.tinwoodestate.com/