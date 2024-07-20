Sussex town one of the cheapest places in the UK to buy chip shop chips, according to new study

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A town in Sussex is one of the cheapest places in the UK to buy chip shop chips, according to a new study.

Fish and chips are more than just a meal in the UK; they're a national treasure – but where will Brits find the most budget-friendly serving, and where will they need to dig a little deeper into their pockets?

A new study by small business credit card company Capital on Tap reveals the cheapest and most expensive locations for fish and chips in the UK, using the price of the meal as a percentage of the average salary in the area.

Hastings in Sussex has the second-cheapest chip shop chips in the UK, with a large portion costing £3.13.

For affordability, New Brighton, in Merseyside, is the cheapest location at £2.70, followed by Hastings and Portmeirion (£3.20) in Wales.

Plockton in Scotland has the most expensive chips, which will set you back £5.30.

Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire is home to the UK's most expensive fish and chips, costing £14.73 – which amounts to 2.12% of an average weekly salary.

The price may be worth it though, as local shops maintain a solid average customer rating of 4.2 out of 5, affirming their high standard.

Southwold, in East Suffolk, provides the most affordable fish and chips option, costing only 1.06% of an average weekly salary.

Priced at £8.35, this is £6 cheaper than Robin Hood's Bay.

Despite the lower cost, Southwold's fish and chip shops also boast a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5.

Capital on Tap also offered expert advice on how businesses can price their offerings effectively.

Kamilla Fernandes-Pickett from Capital on Tap said: “To truly understand your customers, start with market research: gather data through surveys, focus groups, and social media to pinpoint their preferences and habits.

“Segment your audience by age, location, and buying behaviour, and delve into their lifestyles and values.

“Tailoring your pricing strategy to resonate with these insights ensures repeat business.

“Also, keep an eye on competitors' pricing strategies to identify gaps and opportunities in the market, refining your offerings to stand out and attract more customers.

“Emphasise the unique value of your product or service—whether it's excellent quality, exclusive features, or exceptional service—to justify your pricing.

“Continuously gather and analyse customer feedback to gauge their perception of your prices, staying adaptable and responsive to enhance satisfaction and foster loyalty over time.”