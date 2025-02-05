Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar: award-winning excellence in Findon village

Findon Village’s Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar has quickly become a shining star in Sussex’s culinary scene.

Since Arif and Melania took over the restaurant in 2022, they have transformed Tajdar into a hub of authentic Indian flavors, high-quality dining, and inclusivity. Their commitment to excellence has been recognized with the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice 2024 award, a testament to the outstanding reviews and satisfaction of their customers. Additionally, their dedication to sustainability was honored by the University of Sussex and Restaurants Brighton in January 2025.

Tajdar stands out not only for its rich and flavorful Indian cuisine but also for its efforts in catering to all dietary needs. Under Arif and Melania’s leadership, the restaurant has introduced special vegan and gluten-free menus, ensuring that every guest can enjoy a delicious meal tailored to their preferences.

Now, Tajdar aims for even greater recognition, competing for the Bravo Award 2025 in three key categories: Best Sussex Restaurant, Best Team, and Most Sustainable. This nomination reflects not just the restaurant’s exceptional food and service but also its ongoing efforts in ethical and environmentally friendly dining.

Lamb shashlik, another special to enjoy.

With a growing reputation and a loyal customer base, Tajdar Indian Kitchen & Bar continues to raise the bar in Sussex’s restaurant scene. Whether it’s their flavorful dishes, warm hospitality, or commitment to sustainability, Tajdar is proving that great food can also be a force for good.

For those who haven’t yet experienced the magic of Tajdar, now is the perfect time to visit—and perhaps even cast a vote to help them secure another well-deserved accolade.