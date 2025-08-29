Talented chef opens intimate restaurant at his Worthing home for pop-up dining experience

Aaron Dalton, former head chef at Smoking Goat Soho, built his own kitchen extension at 14 Woodside Road and turns it into his FOUR. restaurant on an 'as and when' basis.

There are just 20 covers, an intimate and personal dining experience that has drawn customers from far and wide, building on his reputation in London.

Five dates have gone on sale from September to December and seats have been selling fast for the £120 tasting menu. More dates will open up in January, with some collaborations planned.

Aaron said: "When I first started, it felt like elements on a plate and through time, I found how I wanted to go. It is all cooked over fire on the grill outside. I love the whole way that works. I use Shrub for the ingredients and make the dishes from that. We are continually improving and making it better.

"I like the idea of Omakase, a Japanese dining experience where the chef will show you what he will make. It's about trusting the chef to choose for you."

He wanted a homely feel and has thought of everything to make it an experience. Aaron and his team of five personally welcome everybody and guide them through the menu, with each pop-up offering something completely different.

An experienced carpenter, Aaron has been in the building trade since he was 14, working with his dad, and a chef since he was 16, doing both jobs in parallel ever since.

FOUR. was born out of tragedy and resilience. Aaron and his wife Sally, a specialist paediatric nurse, dreamed of opening a restaurant but she sadly died from a rare bile duct cancer in December 2021, leaving him to bring up their two young children alone.

Aaron said: "I thought I am never going to get a restaurant because I have two small children. I couldn't dedicate the time and I couldn't justify my ego, because I know what it involves."

Building a dining room and professional kitchen on the back of the family home allowed him to continue with his passion for ambitious cooking alongside his dedication as a father.

Aaron explained: "I wanted to show the kids no matter how bad the cards you have been dealt, you can still keep pushing and fighting for your dreams. Hopefully, they can see that determination. I love doing it. It is so much work but the moment I start, I love it."

FOUR. strives to strike a balance, delivering the kind of creative, contemporary cooking you would expect from a top-level establishment but in an intimate home-setting.

The name reflects a special number for Aaron. He and Sally were married on April 4, they lived at number 4 in Brighton and the restaurant in Worthing is at number 14.

The menu cannot cater for allergies, due to its nature, and customers should take their own bottle, as alcohol is not served. Visit www.fourfood.co.uk for more information and to book. Look out for options to buy vouchers for the 2026 offerings as Christmas presents.

1 . FOUR. dining experience FOUR. is building a reputation as one of the most intimate and distinctive dining experiences in the region Photo: FOUR.

