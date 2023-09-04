Tempting tastings and host of prizes launch Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival in style

Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival has launched with tempting tastings and a host of prizes, getting the annual month-long extravaganza underway in style.

Steyning Farmers Market on Saturday morning was abuzz with visitors browsing the stalls, including the Raise your Spirits tasting session for local gins, vodkas and brandies.

Allotment competition winners were presented with their prizes, following judging by Rushfields Plant Centre director Kathryn Hillman and Steyning Farmers Market organiser Lou Crush in late July. Reina Alston, director and vice-chair of Steyning & District Community Partnership, said: "All won generous vouchers from Rushfields Plant Centre, who have very kindly sponsored this competition for very many years now. The overall champion also received a trophy donated by the Steyning & District Community Partnership."

Prizes went to Alison Brown for Best Rubilees Plot and Overall Champion Plot, Colin Lindfield for Best Canada Gardens Plot, Mike Piper for Best Upper Beeding Plot, Sonia Huxtable and Julie Hales for Most Wildlife Friendly, Philip Arness for the idea the judges would most like to steal, and Fiona Wrighton, who was highly commended for really good soil, healthy veg and huge, perfect cauliflowers.

After the market, the shop windows competition in Steyning High Street was judged by Finn Bigg and Gemma Thompson from Solo The Training Club in Fulking. Reina said: "The job was not easy as there were around 20 displays to view, all taking on the theme of The Coronation Year. Along with lots of royal regalia, there was also some very cleverly thought out twists on the subject matter. As always, the competition was sponsored by the ever supportive Steyning & District Business Chamber.

Foundry Cast Iron won the non-foodie category with Sing a Song of Sixpence (wasn't that a dainty dish to set before the King), Miller Phoenix Home was second with The Underwater Kingdom of King Neptune, The Steyning Bookshop was third with A Crown of Vegetables and Flowers, and Slipped Discs was highly commended for Record Royalty. First prize in the foodie category went to at Emily's for A Giant's Crown, Cobblestone Tea House was second with A Right Royal Animal Tea Party and Truffles was third with King and Country.

Reina said: "The time and thought that had gone into creating all the windows was superb, as always difficult to choose the top ones but it had to be done. Hopefully a lot of people will have been able to get along to see them in all their glory on Saturday. All in all, the whole of Steyning High Street was having great fun and a very happy start to the festival."

Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival runs until October 7 and features more than 60 special offers and around 50 events. Visit www.steyningdistrictfooddrinkfestival.co.uk to find out all out what is happening.

1 . Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival Judges Steyning Farmers Market organiser Lou Crush and Rushfields Plant Centre director Kathryn Hillman with the allotments competition winners Photo: Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival

2 . Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival Adrian Brown accepts the Champion Allotment Trophy on behalf of his wife Alison Photo: Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival

3 . Steyning & District Food and Drink Festival Foundry Cast Iron receiving first prize in the non-foodie category from judges Finn Bigg and Gemma Thompson Photo: Maggie Clews