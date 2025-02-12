There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in East Sussex, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.
But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.
From The Union to Thai Marina, here are the most booked restaurants in East Sussex according to OpenTable.
1. Bill’s Restaurant & Bar, Eastbourne
Bill’s Restaurant & Bar in Eastbourne has a 4.7* rating from 916 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Always a great meal and the staff are so friendly and welcoming, makes for a comfortable dining experience.” | OpenTable
2. The George in Rye, Rye
The George in Rye in Rye has a 4.3* rating from 574 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “The George Hotel is a nice, historic and comfortable venue to eat in the middle of the wonderful, picturesque and charming town of Rye. Good food, interesting menu, good choice of cocktails and wine, beer and spirits. Nice ambience. Pleasant staff.” | OpenTable
3. The Crown Hastings, Hastings
The Crown Hastings in Hastings has a 4.7* rating from 1172 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “We’ve eaten at the Crown many times and it is always reliably good. Delicious food and a lovely friendly atmosphere.” | OpenTable
4. The Union, Rye
The Union in Rye has a 4.8* rating from 1161 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Just always excellent. A regular favourite, delicious food, lovely environment, and friendly staff.” | OpenTable