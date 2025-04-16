The aim has always been to champion independent breweries from across Sussex and the UK, and to qualify to take part, the venues must pour at least 50 per cent independent beer all year round.

Gemma Clegg, co-owner of Worthing’s award-winning craft Beer No Evil, said: "Worthing is an important destination for the craft beer scene. It’s been amazing to see it grow. We have seen some venues close in 2024 but we’re also excited about new venues opening. The sentiment of use them or lose them is even more important right now.

"The last three years' tap takeovers have been a huge success. And that’s down to Worthing’s independent community – it has a great collaborative spirit – and the tap takeover is one of the best examples of it."

Worthing Tap Takeover will take place from Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27, and each of the 19 venues taking part in 2025 has chosen one brewery to showcase.

Gemma, who organises the event with her partner Gareth from Beer No Evil and Laurence from The Old Bike Store, said 2024 was a turbulent year for hospitality, which had affected the line-up this year.

She explained: "We have unfortunately seen some closures and also others moving towards pouring macro beer rather than independent breweries. And because of our ongoing commitment to supporting independent breweries, these venues are no longer included.

"The team organising has again asked the participating venues to choose a different brewery to those who have been involved the past three years. The reason for this is to be able to keep on championing the less well-known alongside world-renowned breweries – all which must be independent. It challenges people to keep trying and supporting other breweries.

"The nature of the tap takeover means each venue can showcase their own, unique style – or try something completely new. Beer lovers will find new takes on old favourites, and those embracing the weird and wonderful will have plenty to try, too – from rich barrel-aged stouts to Belgian-inspired ales and mouth-watering sours."

Visit worthingtaptakeover.co.uk or follow @worthingtto on Instagram and Worthing Tap Takeover on Facebook for more information and updates.

The Society of the Independent brewers (SIBA) have created a handy tool so people can check if the beer they are drinking is made by an independent brewery or if it is a mass produced (macro) beer.

