The best places to get afternoon tea in West Sussex, according to Trip Advisor

By Nikki Jeffery
Published 21st Mar 2025, 12:48 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 13:15 BST
Afternoon tea is a great British staple and here are the top venues to enjoy one according to the customer reviews on Trip Advisor.

Whether you put your cream on first or your jam, customers were delighted with their experience at these Sussex cafes, restaurants and hotels.

You can choose from a cosy café or outdoors with river views to enjoy your tea.

Boston Tea Party, Baffins Lane, Chichester. Photo: Google Streetview

1.

Boston Tea Party, Baffins Lane, Chichester.

Amberley Village Tearoom, The Square, Amberley. Photo: GoogleMaps

2.

Amberley Village Tearoom, The Square, Amberley.

Riverside South Downs, Houghton Bridge, Amberley. Photo: GoogleMaps

3.

Riverside South Downs, Houghton Bridge, Amberley.

The Beehive Café and Kitchen. Sea Lane, Rustington. Photo: GoogleMaps

4.

The Beehive Café and Kitchen. Sea Lane, Rustington.

Related topics:West SussexSussex
