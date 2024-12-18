The Horse & Groom at East Ashling shortlisted as ‘'One to Watch' at prestigious 2025 Estrella Damm UK Gastropub Awards.

The Horse & Groom in the small village of East Ashling nestled at the foot of the South Downs National Park is full of the sound of chatter, laughter, glasses clinking all bouncing off of the ceiling beams warmed by an open fire.

The local drinkers are drinking at the bar from their personalised pewter tankards - a gift from the owners John and Annoushka Ayton - whilst enjoying delicious home made scotch eggs and other ‘’proper’’ bar snacks.

I am not a local, just one of several guests staying from “out of town” searching for a cosy weekend away that has a spirit of togetherness, the reason I will always choose a pub with rooms, it’s far more welcoming than a hotel and more relaxed than a bed & breakfast, the food isn’t fussy and fancy it’s exactly what I need after a long countryside walk absolutely delicious plus staying in the pub means I can pick up tips from the locals on the best walks that aren’t always advertised on Google or included in the guide book.

At the Horse & Groom there is a charmingly illustrated ‘’Our Favourite Walks’’ guide for guests featuring three walks up to nearby Kingley Vale. Staying in a pub brings me closer to the local life and is a much truer experience of a place.

Pub food

I am sat on in the restaurant area on a pine settle surrounded by the most wonderful contemporary art and 20th century paintings from the family’s collection the tones are muted yet full of colour – my eyes are attracted to the colours, texture, and beautiful finishing touches

The 200-year-old pub is a heart-warming and a stylish bolthole for the community and for visitors alike – a true cornerstone of the East Ashling community.The pub takes its responsibilities seriously and over the last three years, has raised over £20,000 for local charities including Funtington Village Hall, Stonepillow a Chichester based homeless charity and Dementia Support in Tangmere.

The equestrian theme runs through the pub. A giant bronze horse and jockey greets you in the hallway, opposite a large horse smoking a large cigar bought from the dispersal of the estate of Sir David Tang. How many pub loos are decorated with oil paintings,sketches and cartoons? Its fun, tongue in cheek and does not take itself too seriously like the ‘’WC’’ painted on the horse’s bucket in the ‘’Mens’’’.

The General Manager Adam Wilson started his career as a sommelier moving on to become restaurant manager of the late HIX restaurant in mayfair The Head Chef, Luke Cochran rose through the kitchen ranks working as Senior Sous Chef to Michelin star chef, Francis Atkin and Head Chef at the Pentonbridge Inn, Cumbria before joining the Horse & Groom.

bedroom

Luke offers a delicious seasonal menu using the best locally sourced produce the area has to offer. Organic local lamb,beef and venison from the South Downs,seasonal game from downland shoots and Dover sole, plaice, lemon sole, brill, turbot, cod, black bream, sea bass, and scallops from local waters all fished in a sustainable way.

Having said all that I had been tipped off that Lukes’s ‘’proper’’ pies were the dogs’ ********, part of the Pub Classics part of the menu, and freshly made each with an ever changing filling.

Since taking over the Horse & Groom in 2019 the team has won the TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice badge, and have been awarded in three AA categories including a four AA Star Inn rating, two AA Rosettes for Culinary Excellence and if that wasn’t enough, they were also given the AA Breakfast Award.Last year the pub was included in the Michelin Guide for the second time.

They were recently shortlisted as ‘’One to Watch’’ at the prestigious 2025 Estrella Damm UK Gastropub Awards with the winner being announced in January 2025..Plus, they are sitting at the top of the TripAdvisor ratings for Chichester, which they are immensely proud of.

The bar area.

As I head off to the sophisticated bedroom I am staying in which includes rustic exposed beams (created from an old barn) and muted relaxed tones offering a restful and tranquil space to lay your head. Each of the bedrooms have a strong character: statement headboards and bold colours. Original oil paintings and watercolours compliment luxurious soft furnishings.

Each bedroom is named after local villages and towns Goodwood, Bosham, Arundel etcetera. Details are considered with luxurious bedding, fresh seasonal flowers, and complimentary Grind coffee capsules. The bedrooms contain antiques with complimentary Wi-Fi available throughout the building, check emails with ease or disconnect from everyday life and settle down for a restful night.

After a great night’s sleep, start the day by enjoying the delicious Adsdean Farm sausages at breakfast, ahead of exploring the surrounding area, or savour a traditional Sunday lunch with all the trimmings. For the finishing touch enjoy the carefully handpicked wine list and choice of beers in the courtyard, equipped with cosy blankets and heaters.

As I left Adam was already planning village events at the Horse & Groom for the New Year including a local quiz and live music in the garden. I will be back.