The people have spoken - Reddit’s r/Brighton votes for Brighton's best restaurants

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You may have seen on Reddit’s r/Brighton community that several rounds of voting took place over recent weeks. As the community expressed their opinions on their favourite restaurants, voting in categories such as 'The Best Sunday Roast' restaurants in Brighton. This sparked lively discussion and nostalgic reflection.

The fun and lively series of voting was organised by Mitch Smith, founder of the local blog Brighton Bites Back. Inspired by r/LondonUnderground where the Reddit community held a similar series of votes on the best and worst tube stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, the Brighton subreddit quickly became heated with many opinions being shared, and fond stories of restaurants. The upvotes and downvotes reveal the pulse of Brighton’s food scene, as judged by those who live and eat here. Let's take a look at the top contenders across some of the various categories:

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Best Sunday Roast in Brighton

Mitch Smith, founder of Brighton Bites Back

Topping the list with 22 upvotes, The Geese takes the crown for the best Sunday roast. One commenter said it’s "Worth it even if you do have to walk up the hill." Other highly rated spots included The Ginger Pig and Embers, both firm favourites among locals, on which we totally agree.

Most Missed Restaurant in Brighton

This category resonated deeply with the community, as residents reflected on dining spots that have since closed. The top comment with 81 upvotes read: "The 24hr diner that was on the seafront before Burger King moved in… fry up and a beer at 3am anyone?" This was followed by: "Buddies wasn’t it?" - a reference to the beloved Buddies, a Brighton institution that is sorely missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other favourites included Momma Cherri’s, famously featured on Gordon Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, and Yefsis of Greece, which has left a lasting impression on the hearts of many.

Best Fish and Chips in Brighton

Surprisingly, this category generated less debate than expected. However, Little Jack Fullers emerged victorious with 36 upvotes, with one local exclaiming, "Shockingly fair priced for how good it is!" Other notable mentions were Wolfies of Hove, No Catch, and Fillets - all respected names in Brighton's fish and chip scene.

Biggest Portions in Brighton

This category saw its fair share of contention, but Pompoko snagged the top spot with 26 upvotes. One comment stood out: "I don’t know how the hell they get away with the price on some of their portions. Only good place in Brighton I’ve been physically unable to finish my meal."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not everyone agreed. Another user humorously questioned: "Pompoko for biggest portions?! The place that does tiny little bowls of rice and tofu?? Ok..." Meanwhile, The Camelford Arms in Kemptown was also touted as a hidden gem for giant portions.

Best Hangover Cure

Perhaps the most crucial category for Brighton’s late-night crowd, Billies Cafe dominated with 56 upvotes. Billies has long been a Brighton staple, offering the perfect cure for Sunday morning hangovers. Other popular spots included Fika, Joe’s Cafe, and Moksha, all of which offer solid breakfast options for those in need of a pick-me-up.

This community-driven poll has shed light on some beloved Brighton eateries, while also giving residents a platform to air their grievances. Whether you’re seeking the best Sunday roast, the ultimate hangover cure, or just looking to avoid a dining disaster, this list provides a glimpse into the real opinions of Brighton’s food lovers.

Mitch Smith of Brighton Bites Back continues to engage the local community with these interactive polls, offering a pulse on Brighton’s ever-evolving dining scene.