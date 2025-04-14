Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sausage and mash is an all-time British classic – and we just can't get enough of it. So, imagine a pub where you can choose from 14 different sausages – and 12 types of mash, plus 8 types of gravy!

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a dream come true, isn't it? Especially when you find out the mash is totally hand made – real potatoes, peeled in the pub kitchen and mashed by hand.

I am afraid to say I have had many a pub meal where the mash is quite clearly ready made. Not at The Egremont in Worthing. Oh no. Here, an exciting new Sausage and Mash Up! menu, where you put together your own combination of sausages, mash and gravy, has just launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The premise is you choose your favourite sausage, add your choice of mash and then pick your gravy. The serving is three of those sausages with an extremely generous portion of mash, all covered in delicious gravy.

The Egremont, at 32 Brighton Road, Worthing, is serving Sausage and Mash Up! Wednesday to Saturday

When we visited on Friday, we were served our choices with curly kale on the side and sweet potato shavings on top. The chef was being creative, because he does everything by hand and happened to be peeling some sweet potatoes for one of the mash options.

It is expected that you will have only one type of sausage but as we were doing a taste test and food review, he kindly allowed us three different sausages each, meaning I got to try six of them.

I had heard the venison, red wine and tarragon sausage was not to be missed, so I had to try this one. The sausage was dark brown and meaty with a really strong flavour – you won't be disappointed if you like game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turkey, bacon, sage and onion sausage sounded crazy, so I gave that a go. It was fat and juicy, with a similar taste to a Christmas sandwich. What's not to like?!

We were served our choices with curly kale on the side and sweet potato shavings on top

My favourite, though, was the white wine, fennel and garlic sausage, a wonderful flavour and really meaty, consisering it is a vegan sausage.

I also had a taste of my partner's three choices. The pork and jalapeno sausage had real heat and the herby lamb sausage was lovely – undeniably lamb.

The Egremont is a sausage I must return to, to have as my own! This bacon and maple syrup sausage is deliciously sweet and I need to see how it goes with the different mashes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And on that note, I saw Marmite mash on the menu and just had to go for it. It was delicious. The Marmite absolutely dominated, which is a good thing! Let's face it, you wouldn't order this mash unless you love Marmite.

It's cosy in The Egremont, with a choice of seating areas

My partner had the garlic and chive mash, on the recommendation of the chef, and this was also a lovely strong flavour.

We could have chosen cheesy, apple, mustard and spring onion, sweet potato, swede and carrot, spinach, BBQ bean, Cajun, bacon and cheddar, or traditional creamy. All sound yummy.

The sausages we missed out on were cumberland, bratwurst, toulouse, pork pear and stilton, Italian spicy, vegan cumberland, stilton and leek, and mushroom and garlic. The chef said they were all proving popular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gravy can make all the difference. It was rich and just the right consistency, I'd say, smooth and thick but not too thick. I chose onion gravy and my partner had proper meat. The other choices are Harvey's Best, red wine jus, green gravy, bourbon, peppercorn sauce and curry sauce.

The Sussex pub with 14 different sausages - and 12 types of mash, plus 8 different gravies, all at a great price

I love mash, I would 100 per cent chose that any time, and was not disappointed by the portion. Absolutely plenty. But if you really would rather have chips, then fine, hand cut chips is also an option, again made from real potatoes cut in the kitchen.

All this is just £13.95, a great price. You can select from six sides, if you want more. We added a homemade yorkie, which is an extra £2. Also on the menu are fish and chips or burgers for £16 and pie for £17.

The Egremont, at 32 Brighton Road, Worthing, is serving Sausage and Mash Up! Wednesday to Saturday, 4pm to 9pm Wednesday and Thursday, 12pm to 9pm Friday and Saturday. On Sunday, it is roast dinners only.