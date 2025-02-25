The top nine wedding hotels in East Sussex according to Tripadvisor

And venues that do the ceremony and/or reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.
Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.
Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in East Sussex later this year or next year – or in 2027 – here are the top nine ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on Tripadvisor.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.