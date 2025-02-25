The top nine wedding hotels in East Sussex according to Tripadvisor

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:40 BST
East Sussex is a popular place to tie the knot, thanks to its picture-perfect beauty.

And venues that do the ceremony and/or reception, and have accommodation, are becoming even more popular.

Other locations are classed as ‘wedding hotels’ as they are very close to a wedding venue.

Therefore, to help if you are planning a wedding in East Sussex later this year or next year – or in 2027 – here are the top nine ranked wedding hotels in the county according to reviews on Tripadvisor.

The venue has 1,785 reviews and is rated 5 stars.

1. Blanch House, Brighton

Photo: Google

The venue has 5,551 views and four and a half stars.

2. The View Hotel, Eastbourne

Photo: Contributed

The venue has 1,917 reviews and is rated four and a half stars

3. Hotel Pelirocco, Brighton

Photo: Google

The venue has 2,191 reviews and is rated four and a half stars.

4. Buxted Park Hotel, Uckfield

Photo: Google

