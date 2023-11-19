BREAKING

The top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this November, according to OpenTable

The temperature has dropped across West Sussex and winter is just around the corner so residents might want to warm up with a hearty meal.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 13:37 GMT

Restaurant-reservation service company OpenTable has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area (no particular order) for November.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

The Fig Tree in High Street, Hurstpierpoint, has five stars from 632 votes.

1. The Fig Tree

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse – Horsham is in Market Square. It has a rating of 4.6 stars from 923 reviews and serves chargrilled Argentinian steaks and other South American dishes

2. Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, is a popular pub and restaurant offering modern European food. It has a rating of 4.7 stars from 1,475 votes.

3. The Cat Inn

Ami Bistro at 93b Rowlands Road, Worthing, has a rating of 4.7 stars out of five from 645 reviews

4. Ami Bistro

