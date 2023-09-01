BREAKING
The top ten hottest restaurants in West Sussex this September, according to OpenTable

The weather looks promising for the coming week and, as a result, West Sussex residents might be thinking about going out for a good meal.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 15th Jul 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 07:57 BST

OpenTable, the online restaurant-reservation service company, has revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area for September.

A spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites. It’s a great partnership: you reserve, eat, and review. We listen and deliver the results for all to benefit.”

red.h restaurant and bar - Midhurst has a rating of 4.7 stars from 150 reviews

1. red.h restaurant and bar

red.h restaurant and bar - Midhurst has a rating of 4.7 stars from 150 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.7 stars from 217 reviews.

2. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.7 stars from 217 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in Haywards Heath. This restaurant is at 21 The Broadway and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 139 reviews.

3. The Safari Pizza co

Pizzas in the oven at The Safari Pizza co, pizzeria and wine bar in Haywards Heath. This restaurant is at 21 The Broadway and has a rating of 4.6 stars from 139 reviews. Photo: Haywards Heath Town Council

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse – Horsham is in Market Square. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 922 reviews and serves chargrilled Argentinian steaks and other South American dishes

4. Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse

Buenos Aires Argentine Steakhouse – Horsham is in Market Square. It has a rating of 4.5 stars from 922 reviews and serves chargrilled Argentinian steaks and other South American dishes Photo: Google Maps

